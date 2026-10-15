An image carousel showing the late Kenyan PM Raila Odinga and the late Egyptian leader Muammar Gaddafi (Image: Files)

An image carousel showing the late Kenyan PM Raila Odinga and the late Egyptian leader Muammar Gaddafi (Image: Files)

Raila Odinga and Muammar Gaddafi: Two African giants, two very different legacies

One spent decades chasing Kenya’s presidency through elections and protest. The other seized power in a military coup and ruled Libya for 42 years. Raila Odinga and Muammar Gaddafi shared a taste for political theatre and a vision of African unity, but their relationships with power could hardly have been more different.

Raila Odinga never became Kenya’s president despite five presidential bids spanning 1997 to 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet he remained one of the country’s most influential political figures, helping shape the multiparty movement, constitutional reform and successive opposition coalitions.

He died in India on October 15, 2025, aged 80.

Gaddafi’s rise was more direct.

In September 1969, a group of military officers led by the then-27-year-old seized power in Libya, overthrowing King Idris.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gaddafi would rule until 2011, when an uprising backed by NATO intervention ended his government.

He was captured and killed that October.

Both men built political identities that survived changes in office and circumstance.

Raila became “Baba” to supporters who saw him as a persistent challenger of entrenched power.

Gaddafi cultivated the image of a revolutionary leader who rejected conventional Western models of government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But one operated within Kenya’s contested electoral system; the other built a political order that shut out meaningful opposition.

Raila Amolo Odinga (7 January 1945 – 15 October 2025) was a monumental Kenyan politician and statesman who served as the Prime Minister of Kenya from 2008 to 2013 (Image: Files)

They knew the power of a crowd

Raila understood the Kenyan rally: the chants, the symbolism, the promises and the ability to turn public frustration into a political movement.

His use of demonstrations, civil disobedience and electoral challenges helped make him a central figure in the country’s democratic struggles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gaddafi also understood the power of spectacle.

His speeches, distinctive appearance and revolutionary rhetoric became central to his public image.

But the comparison has a hard limit.

While Raila mobilised supporters to challenge governments, Gaddafi’s rule was marked by repression, arbitrary detention and restrictions on political expression.

Charisma can make a leader memorable. What matters is how that influence is exercised.

Africa was bigger than either country

Their clearest ideological meeting point was Pan-Africanism.

Raila championed regional infrastructure, economic integration and easier movement across African borders.

His appointment as the African Union’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development reflected an ambition that extended beyond Kenya’s political boundaries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gaddafi went further in his push for a united continent.

He advocated a United States of Africa, complete with stronger central institutions and common continental policies.

The 1999 Sirte Declaration, adopted at an extraordinary summit of the Organisation of African Unity hosted in Libya, helped launch the process that led to the African Union.

Gaddafi also used Libya’s oil wealth to fund African institutions, investments and political relationships, building influence that extended well beyond North Africa.

His ambitions for continental unity, however, never won full backing from his fellow leaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both spoke to the idea that Africa should wield greater economic and political power.

They differed over how to achieve it and who should wield that power.

Famously known to his supporters as "Baba", "Agwambo" (The Mysterious One), and "Tinga" (The Tractor), he passed away at the age of 80 on October 15, 2025, while undergoing medical treatment in India (Image: Files)

The legacy is where the comparison ends

Raila’s legacy is rooted in Kenya’s struggle for multiparty democracy, constitutional reform and the persistence of opposition politics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His compromises and political alliances remain open to debate, but his career unfolded through elections, coalitions and public contestation.

Gaddafi’s legacy is more deeply divided.

His government funded public services and projected Libyan influence across Africa, but his long rule also suppressed dissent and concentrated power in a system with few avenues for peaceful political change.

His overthrow left Libya facing prolonged instability.

The two men shared an instinct for mass politics and a belief that African affairs should not be dictated from outside the continent.

Advertisement

Advertisement