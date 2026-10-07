Inside Raila Odinga’s Mausoleum: The symbolic pentagon design honoring a political giant

Inside the newly constructed mausoleum of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (Image:PCS)

Inside the newly constructed mausoleum of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (Image:PCS)

President William Ruto officially unveiled the newly completed mausoleum of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday, October 7, at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County.

President William Ruto officially unveiled the newly completed mausoleum of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on October Wednesday 7 at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County, unveiling a memorial rich in architectural geometry, political symbolism, and historic memory.

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Constructed under the supervision of the Ministry of Defence alongside technical teams from the National Museums of Kenya, the structure stands adjacent to the shrine of Raila’s late father, Kenya’s first Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

The design incorporates deliberate architectural choices to honor the former Prime Minister's decades-long political journey and enduring legacy.

Raila Odinga mausoleum in Bondo,Siaya county.

The architectural harmony of the pentagon

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The defining feature of the memorial is its pentagonal structure. Architects involved in the project designed the five-sided memorial specifically to create visual and symbolic harmony with Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s nearby hexagonal mausoleum.

Beyond its geometric purpose, the pentagon carries deep political significance.

It directly mirrors "The Pentagon," the iconic political coalition formed under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ahead of the 2007 general elections. Assembled by Raila, the strategic team brought together prominent national leaders including Musalia Mudavadi, William Ruto, Joe Nyaga, Najib Balala, and later Charity Ngilu to form one of the most influential political alliances in Kenya’s democratic history.

Archival walls and historic reflections

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Prominently displayed is an excerpt from his 2020 Madaraka Day address: “Let us reflect on patriotism, sacrifice, personal responsibility, dignity of our people, and respect for our nation. These ideals are going to be critical in the gigantic task of reconstructing and rebuilding our nation.”

The visual journey traces his trajectory from his early academic days studying at the Herder Institute in Leipzig and pursuing mechanical engineering in Magdeburg, East Germany to his return home and subsequent detention without trial during the one-party era following the failed 1982 coup attempt.

President William Ruto and Ida Odinga having a look at the late, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's portraits at the Raila Odinga Mausoleum on October 7. (Image:PCS)

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Traditional and political imagery

The memorial integrates symbols long associated with Raila's public persona:

The Raised Fist: A hallmark of his political rallies, incorporated as a symbol representing authority, popular mobilization, and unity rather than mere defiance.

The Buffalo (Jowi): Honoring the traditional chant and cultural symbol used during his political career to rally crowds, symbolizing strength and a collective call to action.

A "Living Classroom" for future generations

Listed for protection by the National Museums of Kenya as a protected national heritage site, the mausoleum is intended to serve as a heritage center and "living classroom”

Designed to exhibit Afrocentric historic materials and political archives, the facility aims to host visitors, students, and researchers from across the globe interested in learning about African history and democratic struggles.

Raila Odinga died on October 15, 2025, at the age of 80 while receiving treatment in India and was buried at the family home four days later on October 19.