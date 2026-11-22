How 11-year-old Aiko Bett made Kenya proud at prestigious international singing contest.

Eleven-year-old Aiko Bett Cherono has once again put Kenya on the world map with a remarkable performance at the Our Generation 2026 international song contest in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

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Aiko graced the stage at the grand finale of the international televised children’s competition, battling it out with young performers from 18 countries who sang their songs as the contest was held outside Russia for the first time.

When she took to the stage, Aiko did not disappoint with a powerful rendition of her song “Born to Win”.

She not only commanded the stage with remarkable confidence and captivating stage presence but also elevated the song to another level through her powerful vocals, emotional delivery and effortless ability to connect with the audience, turning the performance into a truly unforgettable spectacle.

Aiko Bett Cherono

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Winners were determined using a format in which the wider global audience voted for their favourite contestant, with a jury comprised of professionals in the music industry also awarding scores to each contestant.

Conquering the global stage and putting Kenya on the map

12-year-old Margo Zingman of Belarus powered his way to victory with a powerful and emotionally charged rendition of I Hold the Light In My Hands, captivating the audience with his vocal prowess, commanding stage presence and heartfelt interpretation of the song.

Aiko did Kenya proud by claiming her spot among the top contestants, finishing at position six with her mother celebrated the win.

“FINALLY, RESULTS ARE IN! 🎉🇰🇪 Number 6 at the @ourgeneration.official in beautiful Tashkent, Uzbekistan... ,🇺🇿 🌍✨. Aiko performed her song "Born To Win" and she truly was born to win! What an opportunity to be seen on a global stage, and to deliver a performance that was elegant, stellar and soulful! 🎤✨Way to go, @aikobett ! We are SO proud of you! Thank you, Kenya! ❤️🇰🇪 Thank you for believing, for voting, for standing with her!

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Congratulatory messages

Her accomplishment saw congratulatory messages stream in from Kenyans, including industry heavy weights and celebrities who cheered her on.

"Congratulations!!! Fun fact, in numerology, the number 6 symbolizes excellence, responsibility, , steady commitment, harmony, artistic excellence, and service to one's community…qualities you demonstrated every step of the way. Wishing you continued success! Thank you for lifting our flag high and inspiring a nation 🇰🇪." Brenda Wairimu wrote.

Pierramakenaofficial: So proud of Aiko !!!! ❤️❤️

pascaltokodi: 👏🙌 superstar 💫

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"Congratulations on an amazing performance! Stepping up onto that stage and sharing your voice takes so much courage, and you should be incredibly proud of yourself. A trophy doesn't define your talent—your passion and hard work do. Keep singing, keep shining, and never stop chasing your dreams. Your future is so bright," DJ Pinye stated.

Who is Aiko Bett

Aiko Bett Cherono who is the daughter of accomplished Kenyan actress, singer and radio host Monique Angelyn Bett is not new to the global scene as she continues to leave her mark as a talented singer.

Aiko Bett Cherono

She stole the show when she was hosted by American media personality, Kelly Clarkson after she teamed up with her father, Richard in a powerful cover of cover of Lewis Capaldi's hit "Someone You Loved."

Aiko was only 7 at the time and the world simply fell in love with her talent as she broke the internet and attracted the attention of the accomplished American TV Show host.

He father explained that she started singing in the shower and would hum to every song that they played, making them realize that she loves to sing.

“Since then, we made it normal for us to sing. I play, she sings and we practice together,” Richard explained.

7-year-old Aiko Bett Cherono and her dad shine on Kelly Clarkson Show