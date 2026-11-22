eorgina Njenga Gives Fans a Tour of Fully Furnished House After Eric Omondi Honours His Promise

eorgina Njenga Gives Fans a Tour of Fully Furnished House After Eric Omondi Honours His Promise

Georgina Njenga Gives Fans a Tour of Fully Furnished House After Eric Omondi Honours His Promise [PHOTOS]

Georgina Njenga has shared her house tour, thanking comedian Eric Omondi for fulfilling his promise to set up her new home.

Kenyan content creator Georgina Njenga has given her fans an inside look at her newly furnished home, expressing heartfelt gratitude to comedian and philanthropist Eric Omondi for fulfilling his pledge to set up her living space following her exit from rehabilitation.

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In a house tour video shared on her YouTube channel, a visibly joyful Njenga walked viewers through every room of the apartment, showcasing brand-new furniture, modern home electronics, and fully stocked kitchen appliances.

In the video, she thanked Eric Omondi, all the businesses that supported her and her fans for standing by his word and helping her start a fresh chapter in a comfortable environment.

Eric Omondi Fulfils His Post-Rehab Pledge

Georgina Njenga showcases her full house tour.

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The gesture comes weeks after Njenga completed her rehabilitation program, a recovery journey that drew widespread public support across Kenya’s entertainment and social media spaces.

Ahead of her discharge, Omondi had publicly promised that once she completed treatment, he would ensure she returned to a fully furnished house so she could focus on rebuilding her life and career without immediate financial strain.

True to his word, the comedian mobilised support to transform her residence from top to bottom.

Inside the Living and Dining Areas

Georgina Njenga: Inside the Living and Dining Areas

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The house tour highlighted a thoughtfully arranged open-plan living and dining space designed in warm, neutral tones.

In the main lounge, Njenga showed off a plush, beige sofa paired with a matching armchair, anchored by a patterned area rug and a sleek, glossy white-and-taupe centre table with built-in storage drawers.

Along the entertainment wall, a modern white-and-wood media console holds a black subwoofer, while a wall-mounted soundbar and a classic round wall clock complete the setup.

Adjacent to the sitting area sits a dark-wood rectangular dining table surrounded by grey chairs featuring quilted diamond-stitched backs, topped with a decorative bowl and a gold-toned cutlery holder. Light, sheer patterned curtains dress the windows.

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A Fully Equipped Modern Kitchen

One of the highlights of the video was the kitchen, which has been outfitted with a wide array of cooking appliances and everyday essentials.

Georgina Njenga: A Fully Equipped Modern Kitchen

Njenga pointed out a compact grey refrigerator topped with a stainless-steel electric pressure cooker, standing next to a gas cooker holding a frying pan.

Along the white-tiled countertop, she displayed an impressive lineup of new appliances, including a black microwave, a white mini-oven, a coffee maker, a blender, a two-slice stainless-steel toaster, and a stack of black cooking pots.

Clear glass storage canisters with gold-accented lids, a set of kitchen towels, and a mint-green silicone baking mat were also neatly arranged across the counter.

A Cosy Bedroom Setup

A Cosy Bedroom Setup

Concluding the tour in her bedroom, Njenga sat on a large bed dressed in a soft, striped beige fleece duvet and white pillows with subtle crescent-moon patterns, framed by a modern two-tone wooden and upholstered headboard.