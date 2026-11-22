Orlando Pirates Coach Questions Motive by National Team After Players Were Served 'Up to 10 Beers' Before Key Semi-Final

Orlando Pirates Coach Questions Motive by National Team After Players Were Served 'Up to 10 Beers' Before Key Semi-Final

The Orlando Pirates head coach has sparked controversy by accusing the national team setup of serving his players bottles of beer during the international break.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has sparked a major controversy in South African football after accusing the national team setup of serving alcohol to his players during the recent international break, leaving key squad members out of condition ahead of a decisive domestic cup semi-final.

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The Moroccan tactician made the explosive allegations on Saturday, November 21, 2026, speaking during his pre-match media duties with SABC Sport and in post-match interviews about his side’s Carling Knockout Cup semi-final clash against Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Despite the off-field disruption, the Buccaneers booked their place in the final with a 2–0 win, sealed by second-half goals from substitute Evidence Makgopa in the 69th and 75th minutes.

Ouaddou Questions National Team Professionalism and Conditioning

Abdeslam Ouaddou.

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Explaining why he had been forced to scramble for a competitive starting lineup against Stellenbosch, Ouaddou revealed that several of his internationals returned from national duty looking physically flat and unprepared for high-intensity club football.

“I have tried to find a competitive lineup,” Ouaddou told SABC Sport ahead of kickoff. “Unfortunately, I received some of my players not in a good state after the national team. I give my players to the national team in a good state, and I would like to receive them in a good state. Unfortunately, some coaches are working for themselves.”

The Pirates coach went further, specifically alleging that players were handed bottles of beer following international matches despite having a major cup semi-final just days later.

“At the end of the game in the national team, you cannot give something to drink to the players, and the things they are giving are beers,” Ouaddou said.

“When the players play three days later in a semi-final, can we give beers to the players? One beer is fine, because usually with one beer you can wash your body for recovery. But when you give bottles, up to 10 beers, you are not in the same state. What are you trying to do?”

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Suspicions of Attempts to Destabilise the Buccaneers

Ouaddou suggested that the incident, combined with external criticism surrounding Orlando Pirates’ recent success, pointed toward deliberate efforts to undermine the Soweto giants.

Under Ouaddou, the Sea Robbers enjoyed a historic treble-winning campaign last season and have remained formidable contenders across domestic competitions.

“Are you trying to destabilise my team?” Ouaddou asked. “A lot of things are going on and I have to protect my players. We have to be very careful because Pirates are doing well, we won the treble last season. A lot of things are coming around, and I have to protect the players from destabilisation from everywhere. Please respect our club. Respect me as a coach; I have pressure as well, and I need results. It’s important to be aligned because we are working together.”

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Despite his sharp criticism of the camp management, the former Morocco international stressed that he remains proud to prepare his players to represent South Africa on the international stage, noting that coaching a club of Pirates’ stature naturally comes with the responsibility of supplying talent to the national setup.

Frustration Over Limited Minutes Across Bafana Bafana and Under-23 Camps

Beyond his anger over player welfare and alcohol consumption, Ouaddou also expressed dissatisfaction with how his squad members were utilised during the FIFA window, pointing out that several key players travelled for international duty only to spend most of their time on the bench.

Orlando Pirates contributed five players to Pitso Mosimane’s senior Bafana Bafana squad for South Africa’s recent two-legged AFCON 2027 qualifying double-header against Kenya.

While wing-back Tshepang Moremi, midfielder Thalente Mbatha, and forward Oswin Appollis saw action during the fixtures, first-choice goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and central defender Lebone Seema did not play a single minute across either match.

A similar pattern played out with the South Africa Under-23 national team coached by Raymond Mdaka during their 2028 Olympic Games qualifier against Madagascar.

Of the three Pirates youngsters called up, Camren Dansin, Simphiwe Selepe, and Mpho Padime, only Padime featured on the pitch, leaving Dansin and Selepe without competitive minutes before returning to club duty.

Tactical Reshuffle and Notable Absences Against Stellenbosch

The fallout from the international break had an immediate, visible impact on Orlando Pirates’ matchday squad selection for the Carling Knockout semi-final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

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With no official injury or suspension updates issued beforehand, supporters were surprised to see both Oswin Appollis and Thalente Mbatha omitted entirely from the matchday 20.

In contrast, Sipho Chaine, Lebone Seema, and Tshepang Moremi were all named directly in the starting XI against Stellenbosch.