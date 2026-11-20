Benni McCarthy has firmly defended goalkeeper trainer Moeneeb Josephs against unverified racism allegations following Kenya’s AFCON qualifying loss in Nairobi.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has come out strongly in defence of his goalkeeper trainer, Moeneeb Josephs, dismissing allegations that the former South African international racially abused a local journalist following Tuesday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying clash in Nairobi.

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The controversy erupted after Kenya’s 2-1 defeat to South Africa at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, a result that followed an encouraging 2-2 draw against Bafana Bafana in Johannesburg during the first leg.

While Relebohile Mofokeng struck twice to hand South Africa victory despite a late consolation goal from Kenyan attacker Mohamed Bajaber, attention quickly shifted off the pitch after Kenyan photojournalist and content creator William Abala publicly accused members of the technical bench, specifically naming Josephs, of subjecting him to racial slurs.

The Allegations Sparking the Social Media Storm

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In posts shared widely across social media after the match, Abala alleged that he had been targeted with bullying and racial insults near the technical area while carrying out his duties at the stadium.

He claimed he was called "an idiot and a monkey" in front of players and technical bench officials, sparking fierce debate among football supporters and media practitioners in both Kenya and South Africa.

As the claims gained traction online, McCarthy broke his silence on Friday, November 20, issuing an open statement addressed to Harambee Stars supporters and the Kenyan public in which he firmly rejected the accusations and offered full backing to his assistant.

McCarthy and Harambee Stars Players Dispute the Account

In his statement, the former South Africa and Manchester United striker emphasised that Josephs flatly denies making any racial remark, noting that players who were seated on the substitutes' bench during the exchange have publicly contradicted Abala’s version of events.

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"Our goalkeeping coach, Moneeb Josephs, has been accused of making a racist remark to a content creator. Moneeb denies it, and I stand by him. Players who were on the bench have publicly disputed the account given by the content creator," McCarthy stated.

McCarthy’s remarks echoed an earlier public intervention by Harambee Stars forward Mohamed Bajaber, who had been on the bench before coming on to score Kenya's lone goal.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bajaber rejected the claim that any racial slur was uttered, stating that those seated on the bench heard what was said and accusing the content creator of falsely turning a touchline disagreement into a racial issue.

Reports from inside the camp further indicated that Josephs was considering legal action over the defamation claims.

Shared Apartheid History Cited in Rejecting "Careless" Reporting

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Beyond disputing the facts of the touchline exchange, McCarthy cautioned sections of the media and social media commentators against publishing or amplifying unverified allegations of racism.

Drawing on his and Josephs’ lived experiences growing up in South Africa, the Harambee Stars tactician stressed that neither of them takes discrimination lightly.

"Moeneeb and I are both South African, and we grew up under apartheid. We know the harm racism causes, and we take any allegation like this seriously. That is exactly why it should never be reported carelessly and without foundation," he added.

McCarthy noted that while he remains open to fair criticism regarding team selection, tactics, and match results, spreading unsubstantiated claims crosses a line that unfairly damages reputations.

McCarthy’s staunch defence of Joseph reflects a professional and personal bond that spans more than a decade in South African and international football.

The two former stars previously shared the pitch as teammates for Bafana Bafana and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell together at Orlando Pirates, where they formed part of the celebrated squad that captured a historic domestic treble between 2011 and 2013.

Following Josephs’ retirement as an active goalkeeper in 2020, the pair transitioned seamlessly into coaching together.