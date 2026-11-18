Benni McCarthy Tears Into Critics After Harambee Stars Fall to South Africa: 'My Life is Peachy'

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has delivered a blunt response to social media detractors questioning his leadership following Kenya's home defeat to South Africa.

Benni McCarthy Fires Back at Online Critics After Harambee Stars Fall 2-1 to South Africa in Nairobi

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Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has launched a response to his online detractors following Kenya’s narrow 2-1 defeat to South Africa in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Speaking after the match that saw Bafana Bafana snatch all three points thanks to a clinical second-half brace from Relebohile Mofokeng before a late consolation goal from substitute Mohammed Bajaber, the South African tactician made it abundantly clear that social media backlash does not disturb his peace of mind.

Benni McCarthy’s Brutal Verdict on Keyboard Warriors

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy.

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With pressure mounting from sections of the fanbase after Kenya remained winless in four qualifying outings, Benni McCarthy dismissed armchair pundits in blunt, unfiltered fashion, contrasting his own personal stability with the struggles of anonymous critics firing shots from behind smartphone screens.

"When I go home, I put my head on the pillow. I sleep like a baby. My family, my life is complete. I don't have to worry about hot water. But somebody is sitting on his phone; maybe he hasn't eaten for two weeks," McCarthy declared.

"But he can quickly say, ah, that goat's torn us, or whatever. So maybe I have to pay mind to watch somebody who doesn't matter in my life one bit. So I don't mind."

The former UEFA Champions League winner emphasised that his focus remains squarely on his dressing room, his players, and his backroom staff rather than chasing validation from outsiders.

"I just keep doing my job, and I try to do the best that I possibly can with the players. As long as I've got the respect of the players, the people that I surround myself with, my technical team, my life is peachy."

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How South Africa Edged a Tense Contest at Nyayo Stadium

Just days after holding South Africa to a thrilling 2-2 draw away from home, where Ryan Ogam scored a late equaliser, Harambee Stars entered the return leg determined to claim a historic scalp on home soil.

Benni McCarthy made four changes to his starting lineup from the first leg, drafting in Eric Ouma, Alpha Chris Onyango, Zachary Vyner, and Ryan Ogam.

For over an hour, Kenya matched the 1996 African champions stride for stride, enjoying the bulk of ball possession and heading into the halftime interval locked at 0-0 after goalkeeper Bryne Odhiambo produced vital early interventions.

However, the match turned decisively in the 68th minute when Kenya were caught in possession near their own penalty area, allowing Relebohile Mofokeng to pounce and fire Bafana Bafana into a 1-0 lead.

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As Benni McCarthy threw on fresh legs in search of an equaliser, introducing Vincent Harper, Job Ochieng, Adam Wilson, and Mohammed Bajaber, South Africa struck again on the counter in the 86th minute, with Mofokeng finishing low into the corner off a Lyle Foster assist to double the advantage.

Bajaber pulled one back for Kenya in the 89th minute with a clever finish from Ryan Ogam’s setup, sparking a frantic finale at Nyayo Stadium, but South Africa held firm through stoppage time to seal a 2-1 victory.

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Harambee Stars vs Bafana Bafana

The defeat leaves Kenya third in Group D with just two points from four matches, trailing group leaders South Africa on 10 points and second-placed Guinea on nine, while Eritrea sit bottom with a single point.

Because Kenya has already qualified automatically for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania under the PAMOJA bid, McCarthy has repeatedly framed the qualifying campaign as a vital competitive proving ground to build squad cohesion.