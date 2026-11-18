Government Warns Influencers Against Using Vulnerable Children to Solicit Donations

The State Department for Children Services has cautioned influencers and content creators against using vulnerable children's private details and images to raise donations, stressing that privacy and dignity must come first.

The government has cautioned social media influencers, content creators and other individuals against using vulnerable children's photographs, videos and personal stories to solicit donations.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 17, State Department for Children Services Principal Secretary Carren Ageng'o expressed concern over the growing practice of sharing children's private information online to attract charitable contributions.

The warning comes days after comedian Eric Omondi led a multimillion-shilling fundraising drive for a teenager from Bungoma who is battling a rare skin condition.

Kenyans have raised over Ksh8.8 million for Bryson Makokha, who is battling a rare skin condition.

Although the government did not mention Omondi or any specific fundraising campaign, it urged individuals, organisations and content creators to respect children's privacy when seeking public support for charitable causes.

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“A child's vulnerability should never be used for publicity, fundraising or personal gain at the expense of their privacy and dignity,” Ageng'o said.

The department warned that sharing children's identities, medical conditions and family circumstances without proper consent and safeguards could expose them to stigma, discrimination, bullying and exploitation.

It called on those involved in charitable activities to ensure children receive the support they need without being subjected to unnecessary public exposure.

“Children should receive assistance without having their privacy, dignity and personal circumstances exposed to the public,” the statement added.

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The government emphasised the need to protect children's dignity and personal information, particularly when their circumstances are shared online to raise money or attract public attention.

Eric Omondi's Sisi Kwa Sisi initiative

Eric Omondi's Sisi Kwa Sisi initiative hit over KSh 10 million, enough to cover Bryson Makokha's care and an operation for his mother.

Kenyans and well-wishers across the globe came together and crowdfunded tens of millions for the 17-year-old Bryson from Lukhuna village in Chwele, Bungoma County.

The money will pay for his treatment for a rare, painful skin condition he has lived with for about eight years.

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Bryson's story spread after a video showed him crying by the roadside while selling bananas.

He explained that some customers avoided him because of his skin, and that he was using part of his earnings to buy painkillers.

Sky Victor's online presence worries Millie Odhiambo

Recently, Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo called for the Children’s Department to examine the social media exposure of Pastor Victor Kanyari’s teenage daughter, Sky Victor.

Millie Odhiambo argued that the discussions Victor Kanyari's daughter Sky Victor engages in and the reactions she receives from members of the public could negatively affect her well-being and development.

Concerns for the minor's social media activity rose following the death of her mother, Betty Bayo, and a public custody dispute.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the legislator expressed concern about Sky's frequent online appearances.