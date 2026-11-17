Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy did not stop his country South Africa this time as Relebohile Mofokeng’s brace helped them to a hard-fought win in Nairobi.

Harambee Stars put in a gallant performance but it was not enough for a point or three this time as they lost 2-1 to South Africa in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday.

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Having played out an exciting 2-2 draw in Johannesburg on Friday, Kenya looked on course to pinching another point at Nyayo Stadium but they were undone by a defensive mistake and the brilliance of South African starlet Relebohile Mofokeng.

Kenya looked solid at the back and did not give the visitors many opportunities, restricting them to long-range efforts, but when they made their way through, goalkeeper Byrne Omondi was at hand to rescue them.

However, in the 68th minute, Siyanda Ndlovu got into the box and was easily closed down but Sylvester Owino opted to walk the ball from the box instead of clearing. It fell to Mofokeng, who hammered home from close range.

Mofokeng at the double but Kenya fights on

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Mofokeng took 12 minutes to make it 2-0. The forward got the better of Owino and Frank Odhiambo before firing low into the back of the net and it looked like it was job done for Bafana Bafana.

However, in the 88th minute, Mohammed Bajaber flicked home brilliantly from Ryan Ogam’s freekick to halve the deficit and it led to a fight from Benni McCarthy’s men in the final minutes.

Harambee Stars laid siege to the South Africa goal but there was no late drama this time as Pitso Mosimane’s team stood firm to collect all three points.

South Africa now lead Group D with 10 points, one ahead of Guinea, while Kenya have two and Eritrea one, all sides having played four games.