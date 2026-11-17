Hassan Joho Slams Edwin Sifuna for Partnering With Rigathi Gachagua: 'Betrayal of the Highest Order'

Hassan Joho has launched a scathing attack on Edwin Sifuna over his political alliance with Rigathi Gachagua and what he calls a betrayal of Raila Odinga’s principles.

Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has launched a fierce critique against Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, accusing him of abandoning the core political principles of the late Raila Odinga by forming an alliance with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

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Addressing party faithful on Tuesday, November 17, at ODM’s Chungwa House headquarters in Nairobi during an event welcoming new defectors, Hassan Joho questioned why Sifuna would partner with a figure who remained one of Raila's fiercest political adversaries until the end.

Joho pointed out that throughout his storied political career, the former Prime Minister reconciled with numerous long-standing rivals, including former heads of state Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta, and current President William Ruto, yet adamantly drew the line at Gachagua.

“Baba shook hands with Moi; he also shook hands with Kibaki, then he shook hands with Uhuru, then he shook hands with Ruto. But there’s only one man he said that he would never and he never wants to shake hands with, was Riggy G,” Joho declared.

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“So, how can it now be that some of us see that one individual who was the biggest enemy as a friend? Isn’t that betrayal of the highest order?”

The Cabinet Secretary argued that Sifuna has traded long-held ideological convictions for personal political survival and national visibility, calling the move a complete departure from the movement they built alongside the late opposition patriarch.

“Is this how we are built? Our priority becomes a seat and not principles, not values, not what we believe in. All you see is ‘I want to become popular, a big person in the republic’ and you betray the entire course,” Joho added.

Widening Rifts Within ODM

© Edwin Sifuna Facebook

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The confrontation underscores the deep ideological fracturing within the Orange Democratic Movement following Raila Odinga’s passing in October 2025.

Sifuna, who had steered the party’s secretariat for over eight years, clashed with the emerging leadership, leading to his eventual ouster from the secretary-general post in July 2026.

Following his removal, Sifuna took the helm of the Linda Mwananchi Movement and subsequently aligned himself with Gachagua and other opposition figures under the United Opposition umbrella.

The coalition is currently strategising to field a consensus flagbearer against President Ruto in the upcoming 2027 General Election, with Sifuna’s name frequently floated as a potential presidential hopeful.

Defending his new political trajectory on Saturday, November 14, Sifuna stated that unseating the current administration in 2027 was a paramount objective that superseded past personal and political rivalries.

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The friction within ODM traces back to the March 7, 2025, political cooperation pact between Raila and President Ruto, which integrated key opposition figures into the broad-based administration.

The move saw Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya, Opiyo Wandayi, and John Mbadi take up Cabinet appointments, ultimately splitting the party between those backing the government cooperation and a faction demanding an uncompromising opposition stance.