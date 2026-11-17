Eric Omondi shared snippets of the almost complete permanent family home built from generous donations from Kenyans.

Eric Omondi shared snippets of the almost complete permanent family home built from generous donations from Kenyans.

Eric Omondi Shares Update as Bryson Makokha's Home Nears Completion after Kenyans Raised Over Sh10 Million

Comedian Eric Omondi provided a heartwarming update on Bryson Makokha, revealing that the family's new house in Bungoma is almost complete following massive public donations. Additionally, Bryson's mother is recovering well after undergoing urgent surgery.

Eric Omondi has shared impressive updates on the construction of Bryson Makokha’s family home in Bungoma County.

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The comedian turned philanthropist shared snippets of the almost complete permanent family home built from generous donations from Kenyans.

Ongoing construction of Bryson Makokha's family home in Bungoma.

Omondi also disclosed that Bryson’s mother, who was battling abdominal pain, had undergone a successful surgery and was recovering well.

Examination by a doctor revealed a swelling of about five centimetres that the doctor noted needed urgent attention.

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Bryson Makokha's mother with Eric Omondi before she underwent surgery.

“Our mother left the theatre last night…Ako sawa saa hizi. Manyumba zinajengwa zinaisha. Mtoi (Bryson) ako hosi,” stated Omondi.

The comedian further revealed that from the contributions raised, they had set up an education fund in favour of Bryson.

Bryson's story went viral after a video showed him crying by the roadside while selling bananas.

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Clients avoided Bryson because of his skin condition

He painfully explained that some customers avoided him because of his skin, and that he was using part of his earnings to buy painkillers.

Bryson's father had already sold a cow and leased out part of the family's land to pay for care, but it was not enough.

Eric Omondi and Bryson Makokha.

Comedian Eric Omondi took up his cause through Sisi Kwa Sisi, and contributions poured in.

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Donations flooded his father's mobile money account so quickly that a paybill had to be opened.

Bryson has since been admitted to The Luton Hospital on Ngong Road, Nairobi, where doctors have begun tests and corrective procedures.

Mosiria vows to assist Bryson

After Bryson's plight went viral, he also received an offer of financial and medical support from former Nairobi City County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria.

Geoffrey Mosiria and Bryson Makokha.

Mosiria pledged to take responsibility for Bryson Makokha's medical needs after a video showing the boy struggling to attract customers because of his skin condition circulated on social media.