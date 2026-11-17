Kenyan doctors have been agitating for higher pay over the years but just how much do they currently take home in both public and private facilities?

Kenyan doctors have seen their remuneration increase over the years thanks to a number of Collective Bargaining Agreements signed with the government.

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Medical practitioners in Kenya’s public healthcare sector now take home between Ksh206,000 and Kah1.4 million each month, with final packages determined by professional experience, area of medical specialty and the tier of the employing facility.

Compensation packages in the private health sector often surpass public scale baselines, though estimating precise nationwide figures remains complex due to widespread multi-facility practices.

Remuneration within the public healthcare network is heavily structured around career milestones and institutional placement. Experienced specialists and consultants stationed at major national referral centres secure significantly higher packages than entry-level general practitioners working in rural or primary care dispensaries.

According to a clinical officer at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) who spoke to TUKO, institutional rank and location heavily dictate medical payroll structures.

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“The remuneration of medical doctors is influenced by various factors, including their level of education, years of experience, area of specialization, and the type of healthcare facility where they are employed," the officer said.

Current salary structure by cadre

KDF doctors, specialist officers, perform an operation

The contemporary pay structure stems from the May 2024 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), which reinforced commitments dating back to 2017.

Under the established framework, monthly gross pay across medical ranks is structured as follows:

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Medical Interns: Earn an estimated Ksh206,000 to Ksh208,000 per month, consisting of a basic salary of Ksh46,120 supplemented by job-group specific stipends (up from earlier draft proposals capped at Ksh68,165).

Entry-Level Doctors (Lower-Tier Facilities): Average approximately Ksh206,000 per month.

Entry-Level Doctors (Referral Hospitals): Earn up to Ksh413,785 per month, up from the pre-agreement baseline of Ksh289,186.

Senior Specialists and Top-Tier Consultants: Can command up to Ksh1.4 million monthly at the highest level of the public salary scale.

Doctors’ medical allowances breakdown

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An AI-Generated image of doctors performing body transplant in a hospital (Source - Hotpot.ai)

Allowances constitute a major portion of a medical officer’s total monthly compensation. County and national agreements provide a range of duty-related benefits, outlined below:

Emergency Call Allowance Ksh72,000- Ksh80,000

Housing Allowance (Nairobi) Ksh28,000- Ksh80,000

Housing Allowance (Other Regions) Ksh16,500-Ksh60,000

Health Risk Allowance Ksh20,000

Non-Practice Allowance Ksh18,000-Ksh40,000

Commuter Allowance Ksh8,000-Ksh20,000

Annual Leave Allowance Ksh6,000-Ksh10,000

Additional benefits include extraneous allowances for demanding work environments, alongside uniform allowances specifically designated for nursing staff.

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Regional disparities

Doctors in the streets demanding for better pay.

Geographical posting remains an influential variable in a physician’s net earnings. Medical professionals in urban hubs benefit from higher housing allowances tied to the local cost of living.

Conversely, county administrations in remote zones utilize hardship allowances and extraneous pay incentives to attract and retain qualified doctors in underserved regions.

Remuneration for healthcare professionals in Kenya remains diverse, shaped by a complex mix of career specialisation, employer type, geographical posting, and union negotiations. While medical practitioners rank among the higher-earning professionals in the country, earnings vary considerably across the public, private, and military sectors.

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Disparities across specialties and institutions

Doctors' pay also vary depanding on experience and where they work.

In the private sector, standardized compensation figures do not exist. Individual earnings are largely dictated by an institution's budget, the practitioner’s seniority, and negotiation terms.

Consequently, a highly specialised practitioner like a neurosurgeon earns far above an entry-level general practitioner holding a basic Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB).

Salary variations are equally evident across leading private healthcare facilities:

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Aga Khan University: Specialist general surgeons earn approximately Ksh181,000 to Ksh217,000 monthly, while general surgeons can command between Ksh694,000 and Ksh800,000.

The Nairobi Hospital: Surgeon earnings typically reach between Ksh979,000 and Ksh1 million per month.

Internship stipends and public sector frameworks

Nurses administering a vaccine

Remuneration at the entry level is structured around recommendations from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC):

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Degree-holding Nurse Interns: Recommended pay ranges from Ksh35,000 to Ksh50,000 per month during supervised clinical practice.

Clinical Officer Interns (Diploma): Recommended monthly pay stands between Ksh27,000 and Ksh35,000.