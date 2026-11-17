General Muhoozi Kainerugaba is the Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) and the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (Image: Files)

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba is the Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) and the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (Image: Files)

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has warned journalists that publishing content perceived as disrespectful to President Yoweri Museveni or his family could trigger a 10-year prison sentence.

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has threatened journalists and media organisations with a 10-year prison sentence for publishing content he considers insulting or disrespectful towards President Yoweri Museveni and members of his family.

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Muhoozi, who is Museveni’s son, made the threat in a series of posts on X, where he also announced plans to introduce a new policy governing the operations of foreign media outlets in Uganda.

The military chief said journalists who belittle his father, First Lady Janet Museveni, his uncle General Salim Saleh or himself would face imprisonment.

“Any media from wherever insulting or belittling Mzee, Maama, Afande Saleh, or me will be imprisoned for 10 years,” he wrote.

Any media from wherever insulting or belittling Mzee, Maama, Afande Saleh, or me will be imprisoned for 10 years. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) November 17, 2026

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He further warned that he would soon announce new rules governing foreign media organisations operating in the country, declaring that outlets he accused of insulting Uganda would no longer be tolerated.

“I shall announce a new policy on the operations of ALL foreign media in Uganda soon. Their days of insulting our country are over,” Muhoozi posted.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba is the Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) and the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (Image: Files)

The proposed policy comes amid growing scrutiny of the military chief's public statements and his influence in Uganda's political affairs. Muhoozi has previously expressed his ambition to succeed his father, who has been in power since 1986.

In the same series of posts, Muhoozi also called for former opposition leader Kizza Besigye to be returned to Luzira Prison.

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I am going to request Mzee that we take Besigye back to Luzira. Afande Saleh has tried his best with that criminal. We should put him back in his cell and try him. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) November 17, 2026

He further threatened foreign agents and representatives of foreign media with trial before a military court.

For foreign agents, agents of foreign media they shall be tried by the Court Martial. Like Egesa. — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) November 17, 2026

Muhoozi's dispute with NTV Uganda

The latest threats follow a series of confrontations between Muhoozi and sections of Uganda's media industry.

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In June 2026, he became embroiled in a dispute with NTV Uganda after the broadcaster aired a report linking him to a court case involving opposition figure Kizza Besigye.

Muhoozi reportedly demanded UGX10 billion from the station, accusing it of misrepresenting the matter.

The dispute drew attention to the relationship between the military chief and independent media organisations.

The confrontation escalated on June 28, when Muhoozi announced that NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor would be shut down.

He also targeted Spark TV, all of which are owned by Nation Media Group.

General Muhoozi salutes his father, and President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni at a past national event (Image: Files)

Security personnel were deployed at the group's premises in Kampala during an overnight operation that disrupted broadcasting and other media operations.

NTV Uganda and Spark TV were forced off air, while staff reported restrictions on access to the company's offices.

Muhoozi also publicly declared that he did not believe in a free press, insisting that the media should operate under the guidance of the country's political establishment.