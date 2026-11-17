Lexy Montana called it quits in the matatu industry, announcing her departure from Super Metro Sacco.

Lexy Montana called it quits in the matatu industry, announcing her departure from Super Metro Sacco.

Popular Kenyan TikToker Lexy Montana has announced her departure from Super Metro Sacco, putting her two flashy buses, 'Pookie' and 'Jojo', up for sale after just one year in business.

Popular Kenyan TikToker and matatu entrepreneur Lexy Montana has announced her departure from Super Metro Sacco.

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Lexy further put her two flashy buses, popularly known as Pookie and Jojo, up for sale after just a year on the road.

The young businesswoman shared the news with her followers through emotional social media posts, marking the end of her journey with one of Nairobi's most recognisable matatu operators.

Lexy Montana quit Super Metro sacco.

In one video shared on TikTok, Lexy removed the Super Metro branding from her vehicles, signalling her decision to end their association with the Sacco.

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https://www.tiktok.com/@lexymontana/video/7708792164830006548?_r=1&_t=ZS-9BTP3GzLLst

She later suggested that disagreements with the Sacco's leadership had contributed to her departure, hinting that she would disclose more details about the circumstances surrounding her exit at a later date.

She wrote, “Chai delayed is not chai denied. I personally left the sacco due to it’s D’s behaviours. When the time is right, I will serve the tea.”

The announcement caught many of her followers by surprise, particularly those who had followed her journey as a young woman venturing into Nairobi's competitive matatu industry.

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In a separate emotional message, Lexy thanked her supporters for standing by her business throughout its operations, describing the decision to walk away as a difficult one.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to call it quits. Today marks our final day. To all our amazing fans, supporters and everyone who has been part of our journey, we love and appreciate you more than words can express.”

Lexy Montana's buses dubbed Pookie and Jojo.

Lexy Montana hints at challenges in matatu industry

Away from the announcement, the content creator appeared to suggest that her business journey had been affected by resentment from people within the transport industry.

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In one of her TikTok posts, Lexy appeared to address individuals she believed were uncomfortable with her progress, suggesting that her achievements had not been welcomed by everyone.

“Not everyone will celebrate your greatness; sometimes your growth becomes someone else’s resentment,” she captioned one of her TikTok videos.

The entrepreneur also alluded to alleged police harassment, suggesting that her matatu operations had faced interference from individuals using law enforcement officers to frustrate her business.

However, she did not provide further details about the alleged incidents.

Lexy Montana announces sale of Pookie and Jojo

Following her departure from Super Metro, Lexy confirmed that both vehicles were available for interested buyers, describing them as well-maintained and in excellent working condition.

"Buses on sale. DM if interested. Highly maintained, perfect condition, one year on the road," she wrote.

The sale marks a major change for the entrepreneur, who had attracted attention for investing in the matatu business and documenting her experiences online.

Lexy Montana

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Despite ending her association with Super Metro, Lexy appeared determined to pursue other opportunities, hinting that her departure from the transport industry did not signal the end of her entrepreneurial ambitions.

Her announcement attracted reactions from followers, with some expressing disappointment over the decision while others shared messages of encouragement and recounted the difficulties associated with operating businesses in Nairobi's matatu sector.