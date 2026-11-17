Harambee Stars vs Bafana Bafana: Preview, Team News, Where to Watch and Score Prediction as Kenya Eye South Africa’s Scalp

As Benni McCarthy’s Harambee Stars host South Africa’s Bafana Bafana at Nyayo Stadium tonight, here is all you need to know about the AFCON 2027 qualifier.

Harambee Stars and Bafana Bafana meet again for the second time in four days this time in Nairobi on Tuesday evening.

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Kenya and South Africa played out an exciting 2-2 draw at the Orlando Amstel Arena in Johannesburg last Friday in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier but in the clash at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday, both sides are desperate for three points.

Match Preview

The game has a number of subplots starting with the fact that Kenya are coached by South African legend Benni McCarthy, who has already said there is no sentiment as he is doing his job, and if he pinches a point or all three, he would have contributed to denting his country’s chances of qualifying for AFCON 2027.

South Africa come into the match second in Group D with seven points from three games, two points behind Guinea, who beat Eritrea 3-1 on Monday, to move ahead on nine points from four matches.

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With Kenya already qualified by virtue of being co-hosts, only one other team from the group would join them, hence the need for Bafana Bafana to win.

South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane blamed missed chances for the 2-2 draw when Amos Wanjala scored an own goal before Michael Olunga restored parity from the penalty spot and Relebohile Mofokeng thought he had won it only for Ryan Ogam to score a late leveler for Kenya.

The tactician has stated that he wants an improvement in his side’s finishing while McCarthy is also determined to get all three points, making for a fascinating contest at Nyayo Stadium.

Kenya vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

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This will be the fifth meeting between Kenya and South Africa and in the previous four meetings, Bafana Bafana have the edge.

The 2-2 draw came after Kenya had lost 2-1 and 2-0 in October 2012 and February 2011 respectively. They had also played out a 1-1 draw in October 2002 while their first meeting in September 1996 ended 1-0 in favour of South Africa.

Harambee Stars vs Bafana Team News

Both teams head into the match with no injury concerns but there are likely to be changes to their starting lineups given what was witnessed in Johannesburg.

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Harambee Stars are boosted by the availability of Wrexham defender Zak Vyner, who is now cleared to play for Kenya, while in midfield, Alpha Onyango is likely to start after impressing when he came on in the second half on Friday.

For South Africa, Olwethu Makhanya is in danger of being dropped for Mbekezeli Mbokazi in central defence while Lyle’s Foster’s clever movement up front could be preferred to Iqraam Rayners in attack.

Time and Where to Watch

The match will kick off at 7pm (Kenya time) 6pm (South African time) and will be live on SuperSport TV and for those in South Africa, SABC Sport will also broadcast the game.

Predicted lineups

Kenya: Byrne Omondi; Ronney Onyango, Abud Omar, Frank Odhiambo, Sylvester Owino; Alpha Onyango, Stanley Wilson, Mohammed Bajaber; Job Ochieng, Ben Stanley Omondi, Michael Olunga

South Africa: Ronwen Williams; Thabang Matuludi, Aubrey Modiba, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi; Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Rele Mofokeng; Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster

Score Prediction: Kenya 1-2 South Africa

While Kenya will be playing at home, South Africa’s extra bit of quality, especially in attack, is likely to prove decisive in this Group D encounter with Bafana Bafana favoured to edge it.

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