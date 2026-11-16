Lydia Sitienei Chelagat is a Kenyan lawyer, corporate governance specialist, and the nominee for the position of Data Commissioner of Kenya (Image: Files)

Lydia Sitienei Chelagat is a Kenyan lawyer, corporate governance specialist, and the nominee for the position of Data Commissioner of Kenya (Image: Files)

Lydia Sitienei Chelagat has built a career across pensions, energy and telecommunications regulation. Now the corporate lawyer is awaiting parliamentary approval to lead Kenya's Office of the Data Protection Commissioner, the institution safeguarding Kenyans' personal information.

President William Ruto nominated Sitienei on November 9, 2026, following a recommendation by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

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She emerged from a recruitment exercise that attracted 152 applications, with 13 candidates shortlisted for interviews held on October 5.

Her nomination has been forwarded to the National Assembly for approval.

If cleared, she will succeed Immaculate Kassait, Kenya's inaugural Data Commissioner, whose six-year term has ended. Parliament has scheduled her approval hearing for November 25, 2026.

Before her nomination, Sitienei served as Director of Legal Services and Corporation Secretary at the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

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Chelagat joined the Communications Authority of Kenya on December 1, 2023, serving as the Director of Legal Services and Corporation Secretary (Image: Files)

The qualifications behind the lawyer

Sitienei holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom and a postgraduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

She later pursued a Master's degree in Public Policy and Management at Strathmore University Business School, complementing her legal education with training in public administration, institutional management and governance.

Her executive training includes programmes at New York University's Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, IESE Business School in Spain and China Europe International Business School (CEIBS).

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She is also a Certified Public Secretary of Kenya and an Accredited Governance Auditor.

Her professional memberships include the Law Society of Kenya, Institute of Certified Secretaries of Kenya, Institute of Directors Kenya, East Africa Law Society and the Kenya chapter of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

Her first corporate assignment: CPF Financial Services

One of Sitienei's major career chapters was at CPF Financial Services, historically associated with LAPTRUST.

She joined the organisation in January 2012 as a Senior Legal Officer and was promoted in January 2013 to Group Company Secretary and Head of Legal Services, a position she held until July 2017.

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Her responsibilities covered legal advisory, commercial agreements, litigation, compliance and corporate governance.

The role placed her within the management structures of a financial services organisation dealing with pensions and members' benefits.

From pensions to major regional power projects

In August 2017, Sitienei moved to the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) as Manager of Legal Services, Commercial Compliance and Secretariat.

She became Acting Company Secretary in November 2020 and was confirmed in July 2021.

She subsequently served as General Manager of Legal Services and Company Secretary until December 2023.

Her work extended beyond routine legal administration.

She provided legal and transaction advisory on regional electricity-trading and transmission projects, including the Northern Corridor Integration Project involving Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, and the Eastern Electricity Highway Interconnector, which connects Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania.

She also participated in East African Community initiatives concerning the integration of insurance and pension systems and the portability of benefits across member states.

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These assignments gave her exposure to cross-border negotiations, public infrastructure agreements and regulatory coordination involving several governments.

Chelagat brings over 15 years of legal practice spanning the financial, pensions, and energy sectors (Image: Files)

Her move into telecommunications

On December 1, 2023, Sitienei joined the Communications Authority of Kenya as Director of Legal Services and Corporation Secretary.

The Authority regulates telecommunications, broadcasting, postal and courier services, alongside other areas of the communications sector.

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Her position placed her within the legal and governance leadership of a regulator operating at the centre of Kenya's expanding digital economy.

It is also her most recent professional experience before the Data Commissioner nomination, connecting her background in corporate regulation with the increasingly important questions surrounding digital services and personal information.

The office she hopes to lead

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) was established under the Data Protection Act, 2019, to oversee the collection, processing, storage and use of personal information by public and private organisations.

Its responsibilities include investigating privacy complaints, inspecting organisations, maintaining the register of data controllers and processors, and taking enforcement action against institutions that breach data protection requirements.

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These responsibilities affect everyday activities including mobile-money transactions, digital lending, banking, healthcare, online shopping and government services.

The Data Commissioner serves a single, non-renewable six-year term.

If approved, Sitienei will take over an institution that must balance individual privacy rights with the growing use of digital services.

Her background offers substantial experience in law, corporate governance and regulation, although her record in those fields will now be tested against the specialist demands of data protection.

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The parliamentary test

Sitienei's nomination places her at the final stage of a competitive selection process.

The National Assembly's Communication, Information and Innovation Committee is scheduled to examine her suitability on November 25.