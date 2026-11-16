TSC has appointed Cheptumo Ayabei as its new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer on November 16, 2026, ending a 17-month leadership vacancy (Image: Files)

TSC has appointed Cheptumo Ayabei as its new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer on November 16, 2026, ending a 17-month leadership vacancy (Image: Files)

Who Is Cheptumo Ayabei? From TSC Finance Director to CEO

After 27 years at the Teachers Service Commission, Cheptumo Ayabei has risen from Finance Officer to the institution's top executive job. The accountant and former teacher now takes charge of the commission responsible for managing Kenya's teaching service.

When Cheptumo Ayabei joined the Teachers Service Commission in 1999, he was a Finance Officer.

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Twenty-seven years later, he has been appointed its Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, following a competitive recruitment process announced on November 16, 2026.

His appointment, announced by TSC chairman Dr Jamleck Muturi John, followed a recruitment exercise that attracted 124 applicants, with five candidates shortlisted for interviews.

Ayabei was selected over the other finalists, including acting CEO Dr Evaleen Jesang Mitei.

His elevation is the culmination of a long career within an institution whose financial operations he has managed for more than 17 years.

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Ayabei's appointment was announced on November 16, 2026, ending a 17-month leadership vacuum following the retirement of Dr. Nancy Macharia (Image: Files)

An education degree, then a finance career

Ayabei's academic background combines two fields that would eventually define his professional life.

He holds a Bachelor of Education degree from Kenyatta University, with Mathematics and Economics reported as his subject areas, and a Master of Science in Finance and Banking from the University of Stirling in the United Kingdom.

He is also a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K) and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

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His professional training includes certificates in Public Finance and Accounts from the University of Connecticut in the United States and the University of Strathclyde in Scotland.

His qualifications gave him an unusual combination of education-sector knowledge and financial management expertise.

The Ministry of Education was his starting point

Before joining TSC, Ayabei worked at the Ministry of Education between 1990 and 1999, serving as an Assistant Secretary in the Finance Department.

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The move to TSC in 1999 marked the beginning of a career that would see him rise through its financial administration structure.

In 2009, he was appointed Director of Finance, placing him in charge of one of the commission's central management functions.

He subsequently became Director of Finance and Accounts, overseeing financial planning, accounting, budget management and financial controls.

His name also appears in TSC's audited financial statements as a senior finance official, including the 2017/2018 report, which he signed alongside the then Commission Secretary, Dr Nancy Macharia.

The document identifies him as a CPA and records his ICPAK membership number as 8372.

The TSC headquarters building in Nairobi, Kenya (Image: Files)

From managing budgets to managing the institution

Ayabei's promotion comes with a considerable expansion of responsibility.

As Finance Director, his work was concentrated on the commission's financial operations.

As Secretary and CEO, he becomes head of the secretariat, accounting officer and custodian of TSC records under the Teachers Service Commission Act.

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The law also assigns the Secretary responsibility for executing commission decisions, supervising staff and coordinating the implementation of TSC's mandate.

The appointment carries a five-year term, renewable once.

That mandate extends across teacher registration, recruitment, employment, deployment, transfers, promotions, professional standards and disciplinary matters.

The challenges awaiting the new CEO

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Ayabei inherits an institution managing a large national teaching workforce while navigating staffing demands, career progression and the transition to Competency-Based Education.

Teacher shortages and recruitment remain pressing concerns.

TSC has also been undertaking teacher promotions and professional retooling to support curriculum implementation.

Treasury figures show that the commission promoted 49,807 teachers and retooled 84,165 in the 2024/2025 financial year.

He also takes over after a prolonged leadership transition. Dr Nancy Macharia retired on June 30, 2025, after a decade as CEO, with Dr Evaleen Mitei subsequently serving in an acting capacity.

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An earlier recruitment exercise was nullified by the High Court in September 2026 over procedural irregularities, prompting a fresh search.

A promotion nearly three decades in the making

For Ayabei, the new appointment marks a significant change in the scope of his work, but not in the institution he serves.

He has spent 27 years inside TSC, moving from a finance desk to the directorate and now the chief executive's office.