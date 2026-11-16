Caleb Amisi Finally Explains Why He Said 'I Made Edwin Sifuna'

Caleb Amisi has finally broken his silence to clarify the controversial remarks that sparked debate over his relationship with Edwin Sifuna.

Saboti Member of Parliament (MP) Caleb Amisi has come out to clarify his controversial remarks claiming that he ‘made’ Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

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He explained the political history behind the statement and accused paid online bloggers and state operatives of fueling divisions within the opposition.

Speaking during an appearance on the Obinna TV Show, Caleb Amisi maintained that his words were taken out of context by critics who failed to understand how the Linda Mwananchi movement, originally conceived under the banner of Kenya Moja, was formed.

The legislator insisted that he never sought to belittle Edwin Sifuna, whom he described as a close personal friend, but rather responded out of frustration after online attackers questioned his loyalty to the movement he helped build from scratch.

Why Amisi Said He ‘Made’ Edwin Sifuna

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A file image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

Caleb Amisi explained that the uproar stemmed from his reaction to sustained online trolling by supporters who accused him of abandoning Sifuna.

According to the Saboti lawmaker, his reference to ‘making’ Sifuna was strictly tied to conceptualising and assembling the political platform that elevated the Nairobi Senator into a frontline opposition figure.

"So when people started hitting me, 'Why are you not with Sifuna?' I told them, ‘What do you mean I'm not supporting Sifuna, and I'm the one who made him?’ So that was something that came out," Amisi explained on the show.

"And how did I make him? It's because I'm the one who created the movement. The 'make' in him is that I was the one who created the movement that propelled him. But I don't want to go there, because I've explained this fact for a long time."

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Amisi traced the origins of the Linda Mwananchi brigade back to its earlier iteration as Kenya Moja, noting that he personally reached out to leaders and brought them together at a time when Sifuna was still operating inside the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and navigating the party's broad-based arrangement with President William Ruto’s administration.

"You know, Linda Mwananchi was Kenya Moja. The reason why it was called Linda Mwananchi, I called everybody on the table," Amisi stated.

"Because at that time, Sifuna was not even out of ODM. He was still with Baba. He even signed a UDA memorandum. He was still a part of the broad-based government. I know he doesn't like Ruto's songs. I knew because he's my friend. And I could interact with him. So I recognised him."

Blaming Paid Bloggers and Unemployment for Online Hostility

An image of Babu Owino

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Addressing the wave of social media criticism directed at both himself and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Amisi argued that Kenya’s acute unemployment crisis has pushed many young people into becoming paid online mercenaries hired to tarnish politicians' reputations.

"I think people didn't get the context of what I was saying. The problem we have in this country, as I told you, is an issue of job creation. So people have found it so convenient to be employed online. We can't blame them. That is a valuable thing they have," Amisi said.

Pointing to the relentless online attacks targeting Babu Owino, the Saboti MP questioned the motive behind the coordinated hostility, noting that he has endured similar smear campaigns, including being branded a government "mole".

"You see, my friend, Babu Owino, left, right, centre, people are just hitting him. And you wonder, how? Is it because somebody is just sitting somewhere, paying people money to discredit Babu? For no good reason, if you ask me. So that is the same case they did to me," he remarked.

"You know, I have overgrown such things. I have been hit several times. They called me a mole. And you know, I said, okay, me, I'm a politician. Nobody brought me to politics. That is the problem that we have in our kind of dispensation."

Warning Against Self-Sabotage and State Infiltration

Amisi further cautioned rookie political strategists and overzealous supporters against driving away key allies through constant online harassment, warning that such hostility only weakens their own camp.

"Some people have come to politics, and they have not understood it very well. So they say, 'You leave, you stay, you leave.' So if you continuously hit people, then they eventually disappear. So how are you helping your person? Number one," he posed.

Beyond internal intolerance, Amisi alleged that the government is actively exploiting the situation by deploying bloggers to sow distrust among opposition principals and prevent them from coalescing into a formidable political force ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"Number two, I also believe that the government is part of this. That they will think, 'If this will continuously become together, then it becomes a big movement. So let's put up blogs; they will hit that one, and that one will think it's his people.' So there is a lot of chaos that has been created," Amisi asserted.

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Calling on Sifuna to Rein in Supporters

To halt the internal friction, Amisi challenged Sifuna to take decisive leadership and publicly call his online supporters to order, drawing parallels with how the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga managed competing factions within his political movements.

"That chaos can be managed by, I believe, Sifuna himself. If Sifuna doesn't come out and tell people, 'If you are my man, don't hit that one,' then people think he’s the one who is sending them," Amisi warned.