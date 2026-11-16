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Rigathi Gachagua's Wife Says Oscar Sudi is Right Calling Former Deputy President 'Mr Dorcas'

Tunoi Kevin 12:45 - 16 November 2026
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has repeatedly referred to Rigathi Gachagua as Mr Dorcas during public exchanges with the former Deputy President.
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Rev. Dorcas Rigathi has come to the defence of Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi over his habit of referring to her husband, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, as 'Mr Dorcas'.

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Gachagua's wife further revealing personal details about their marriage that explain the nickname.

During a live interview on Citizen TV on Sunday, November 15, 2026, Dorcas was asked about the Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi's repeated use of the name 'Mr Dorcas' during his public exchanges with Gachagua.

Rigathi Gachagua with his wife Pastor Dorcas.

Host Jeff Koinange, who wanted to know how she felt about Sudi's remarks, which have often been interpreted as a political attack on the former deputy president, brought the conversation up.

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However, rather than dismissing the nickname, Dorcas appeared to embrace it, explaining that the names engraved on their wedding rings provided a different perspective on the label.

She revealed that her wedding band carries Gachagua's name, while her husband's ring is engraved with hers, suggesting that the nickname was not entirely detached from the reality of their relationship.

"If I remove this ring here, it is written Rigathi and his is written Dorcas. So, Oscar Sudi is just stating a fact," she said.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi
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The revelation prompted a different interpretation of a nickname that has frequently featured in political exchanges involving the former deputy president.

Dorcas and Gachagua have been married for 37 years, with the inscriptions on their wedding rings serving as a personal reminder of their long-standing relationship.

Sudi has repeatedly used the 'Mr Dorcas' label when taking aim at Gachagua, often bringing up the former deputy president's public appearances alongside his wife.

The remarks have generally been viewed as a political dig, particularly amid the public disagreements between the two politicians.

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