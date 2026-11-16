Ruto Responds to Gachagua, Sifuna after Criticism over His KSh 100m Charlene Ruto Wedding Outfit

President William Ruto has dismissed criticism from Rigathi Gachagua and Edwin Sifuna regarding his attire at his daughter's wedding in Tanzania, insisting that personal wardrobe choices are individual decisions.

President William Ruto has shrugged off the uproar over what he wore to his daughter Charlene's wedding in Tanzania.

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Ruto told off critics, stating that a man's wardrobe is his own affair. The row began when two of his main political rivals put a very high price on the outfit.

Speaking at a Sunday Mass with Catholic worshippers at St Mary's Girls High School in Narok on 15 November, Ruto said he had heard people grumbling about clothes.

President William Ruto.

"I have heard that there are people complaining about outfits; now, how someone wants to dress, isn't that their choice?" he said.

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He then turned to the coat he wore in Mwanza, and said he saw no reason for anyone to take offence.

"People wear what they want to wear. I heard someone complain that I wore a certain type of coat to the wedding. Now, why do you have a problem with the coat? Just like everything I do, I pay attention to what I wear. If you are casual about your dressing or casual about what you say or how you do stuff, that is your problem," he said.

Ruto's Sh100 million outfit

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The President was replying to remarks by Rigathi Gachagua and Edwin Sifuna, who both used the wedding to talk about the cost of living.

Gachagua, the former deputy president, told a church service at African Inland Church Bathi in Lari, Kiambu County, that Ruto's outfit was worth Sh100 million and the wedding cost Sh500 million.

Rigathi Gachagua further claimed that President William Ruto's outfit alone allegedly was worth KSh 100 million.

He listed a price for each item and asked how a government could preach equality while paying for such celebrations when many families struggle to pay hospital bills.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has joined the debate over President William Ruto’s expensive dressing, questioning the reported cost of his outfit during a wedding in Tanzania. Gachagua also questioned the reported expenditure on the wedding, including the tent. https://t.co/DCzk788HaC — Switch Media Kenya (@switchtvkenya) November 15, 2026

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Sifuna, the Nairobi senator who is seeking the presidency in 2027, made a similar attack during the burial of Gachagua's sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua, in Nyeri on 14 November.

He reportedly valued the President's jacket at Sh20 million, his watch at Sh30 million and his shoes at Sh20 million.

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