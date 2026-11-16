Horticultural exporters face new 0.25 %levy under proposed rules

An image of workers prepare roses for export to the European markets at the Maridadi Flowers warehouse in Naivasha, in this past photo.(image:Nation)

An image of workers prepare roses for export to the European markets at the Maridadi Flowers warehouse in Naivasha, in this past photo.(image:Nation)

The levy could drive up export prices for key Kenyan commodities such as avocados, mangoes, pineapples, French beans, and snow peas in major overseas markets like the Netherlands, the UK, and France.

Horticultural Exporters Face New 0.25 Percent Levy Under Proposed Government ControlsNAI Kenya’s vital horticultural export sector is bracing for a fresh financial hurdle as the government moves forward with proposed regulations introducing a 0.25 % levy on all outbound shipments.

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The new charge, which targets fruits, vegetables, flowers, and avocado crude oil, is designed to promote, develop, and tightly regulate the industry.

According to state planners, the framework aims to ensure that local growers and dealers strictly comply with international benchmarks on food safety and product quality.

Avocados ready for export

However, industry players warn that the added cost could threaten the global competitiveness of Kenyan produce in major overseas destinations. Bowmans

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Rising costs for key commodities

The levy will be calculated directly against the customs value of exported commodities. Affected goods include some of the country’s top agricultural foreign exchange earners, such as avocados, mangoes, pineapples, French beans, and snow peas, alongside cut flowers destined for key hubs like the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and France.

Exporters point out that even fractional percentage increases compound rapidly across high-volume trade networks, potentially forcing suppliers to absorb the costs or pass them onto international buyers.

"Any additional layer of cost introduced at the port or clearance stage shrinks our profit margins and weakens our price competitiveness against rival agricultural exporters globally," noted a representative from a prominent horticulture export association.

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Regulatory push for traceability and standards

Proponents of the policy argue that tighter administrative controls are necessary to satisfy rigorous European Union and international market requirements regarding environmental compliance, chemical residue tracking, and end-to-end food traceability. Bowmans

Under the framework, the government aims to crack down on informal trading, mandate formal contract farming between growers and dealers, and enforce strict standardization across packaging, grading, and cold-chain storage facilities.

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"We must guarantee that every single consignment leaving our borders meets the highest quality standards if we want to protect our reputation in premium international markets," a senior trade ministry official remarked during recent stakeholder engagements.

Industry anxiety over cumulative pressures

Despite the stated long-term benefits of enhanced industry branding and quality assurance, exporters remain anxious about the cumulative weight of local taxes, compliance fees, and logistics bottlenecks.