Meet Prof. Joshua Ondura Ogendo: The agricultural scientist and academic leader steering Kibabii University

Ogendo brings over 25 years of experience in higher education, research, and university management. He is an Associate Professor of Agronomy specializing in crop protection and stored-products entomology.

Kibabii University has officially ushered in a new chapter of leadership following the departure of long-serving administrator Prof. Isaac Ipara Odeo, whose tenure as Vice Chancellor officially concluded on October 25, 2026.

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In a statement issued on November 11, the university Council announced the appointment of Prof. Joshua Ondura Ogendo as the institution's new Acting Vice Chancellor.

Ogendo steps into the role with a rich background in academic administration, having previously served as the university's Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic and Student Affairs.

According to the official communication released by the university's governing body, his appointment takes effect retroactively from October 26, 2026, and is slated for an initial period of three months.

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“Kibabii University Council has appointed Prof. Joshua Ondura Ogendo, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic and Student Affairs), as Acting Vice Chancellor for three months, effective October 26, 2026,” the university's statement read.

To maintain institutional stability and continuity in the academic division left vacant by Ogendo's elevation, the University Council acted swiftly to fill his previous docket. Prof. Samuel Mungai Mbugua was named as the new Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic and Student Affairs.

University Council Chairman Chris Macoloo addressed the university community, reassuring students, faculty, and stakeholders of the Council’s unwavering commitment to fostering a professional and seamless leadership transition.

“The Council remains fully committed to ensuring a professional, seamless leadership transition that upholds our institutional values and academic standards,” noted Prof. Macoloo. He further extended his appreciation to the university’s management and staff for their dedication and continued support during this transitional period.

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Prof. Joshua Ondura Ogendo brings more than 25 years of extensive experience in higher education, research, and university management to his new office.

An accomplished agricultural scientist, he is an Associate Professor of Agronomy, specializing distinctively in crop protection and stored-products entomology a critical scientific field focused on mitigating damage to stored grains and safeguarding food commodities against pest infestations.

His academic journey is marked by rigorous qualifications earned from reputable local and international institutions. Prof. Ogendo obtained his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Agronomy, with a specific focus on Crop Protection and Stored Products Entomology, from Egerton University in 2008.

Prior to that, he earned a Master of Science in Grain Storage Management from the University of Greenwich in the United Kingdom in 2001. His foundational qualifications include a Master of Science in Agronomy (1992) and a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture (1988), both conferred by the University of Nairobi.

Prof. Ogendo’s career in academia spans nearly three decades. He began his professional teaching journey in July 1997 as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Agronomy at Egerton University. Through years of dedicated research and instruction, he rose through the academic ranks to become an Associate Professor of Crop Protection within the Department of Crops, Horticulture, and Soils.

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Kibabii University Appoints Prof. Joshua Ondura Ogendo as Acting Vice Chancellor https://t.co/vJTXA1pGfX https://t.co/wtLt9KKng0 — Kibabii University (@KibabiiUni) November 11, 2026

Demonstrating strong administrative capabilities early on, Prof. Ogendo served as the Chairman of the Department of Crops, Horticulture, and Soils from January 2009 to October 2014.

His leadership footprint expanded further when he was appointed Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, a demanding position he held from October 2014 until October 2018. Prior to making his move to Kibabii University, he served as the Principal of Egerton University’s Nakuru Town Campus College, beginning in August 2021.

On January 3, 2025, Prof. Ogendo officially joined Kibabii University as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Student Affairs, a role that positioned him closely with the core academic functions of the university before his recent ascension to the top administrative office.

Beyond his administrative duties, Ogendo is a prolific researcher whose academic interests center on bio-intensive pest management, sustainable crop protection, food security, grain storage, and post-harvest loss reduction.

His scholarly contributions include 54 peer-reviewed journal publications, four book chapters, and 14 outreach publications. He has also shared his expertise globally, delivering over 100 conference presentations and mentoring numerous postgraduate students.