Geoffrey Mosiria Pledges Medical Support, Sponsorship for Bungoma Boy Battling Rare Skin Condition

So many people tagged me in the story of this young boy, Calystus Simiyu, who has been suffering from a skin disease for over eight years. He was born just like any other normal child, but vile alifika Grade 2, akaanza kupata huu ugonjwa kwa miguu, and eventually the disease spread to the rest of his body. This condition has forced him to drop out of school, exposed him to stigma and discrimination, and taken a huge toll on his life. After learning about his situation, I contacted his family, and today, together with his father, they have travelled to Nairobi, where I will fully support them. I will also ensure that this young boy receives the necessary medical attention and treatment. His family comes from a humble background. Wametumia pesa mingi kwa matibabu, lakini hajawahi pona. Their journey has been difficult, and they have almost lost hope. But his story changes from today! I am appealing to Kenyans of goodwill to join hands with us. Let's be the reason this young boy smiles again. Tusimame nayeye, apate matibabu, arudi shuleni, and hopefully transform not only his life but that of his entire family. No child deserves to suffer, be rejected or lose hope because of a medical condition they have no control over. To all Kenyans who have continued to stand with this family, thank you so much. Your kindness, prayers and support mean a lot. Together, we can restore hope and change lives. Every child deserves a second chance. For anyone willing to support this journey: 0757858856 Calystus Simiyu.