Geoffrey Mosiria: Salary, Allowances, Medical Cover Former Chief Officer Loses after Sacking

The former chief officer at Nairobi County’s monthly earnings have been estimated at about KSh 470,000, including basic salary and various allowances.

Geoffrey Mosiria’s sacking has drawn attention to the salary and benefits attached to the chief officer position he previously held under Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former chief officer at Nairobi County’s monthly earnings have been estimated at about KSh 470,000, including basic salary and various allowances.

Beyond the monthly pay, the chief officer position comes with medical insurance, retirement benefits, insurance cover and access to loan facilities, depending on the applicable terms and conditions.

Geoffrey Mosiria.

How much was Geoffrey Mosiria earning?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The basic salary for a Nairobi County chief officer in Job Group S ranges from KSh 133,870 to KSh 197,800 per month, according to the salary figures provided in the remuneration framework.

Geoffrey Mosiria.

The amount an officer receives depends on their position within the salary scale. Allowances and other benefits supplemented basic pay, meaning that total compensation could be considerably higher than the monthly salary alone.

The estimated KSh 470,000 package attributed to Mosiria should, however, be treated as an estimate rather than a confirmed figure from his payslip.

Mosiria has not publicly disclosed his exact payslip, making it difficult to establish his precise earnings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

House and commuter allowances

Chief officers are entitled to a house allowance of KSh 60,000 per month and a commuter allowance of KSh 20,000, based on the figures provided for the position.

Geoffrey Mosiria.

These payments supplement basic salary and contribute to an officer’s overall monthly earnings.

The actual package depends on the applicable remuneration terms and an officer’s employment arrangements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Medical cover for family members

Medical insurance is another significant benefit attached to the position.

Geoffrey Mosiria.

Under the stated framework, the cover extends to the officer, one spouse and up to four dependent children below the age of 25.

The listed medical limits include inpatient cover of KSh 3 million, outpatient cover of KSh 200,000, maternity cover of KSh 100,000, and dental and optical benefits of KSh 50,000 each.

These figures represent insurance limits, not cash paid directly to the officer. The benefits are subject to the applicable medical scheme’s terms.

Gratuity, insurance and access to loans

Chief officers serving on fixed-term contracts may also qualify for service gratuity. The provided figures indicate a rate of 31% of annual basic salary for every year served, subject to the applicable employment terms.

Where a pension scheme applies, the relevant rules determine the retirement benefits available.

An officer cannot receive both pension and gratuity for the same period of service where the rules prohibit such a combination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Geoffrey Mosiria.

The remuneration framework also provides for group life insurance and personal accident cover, with the stated benchmark set at three times annual pensionable emoluments.

Chief officers may also qualify for car loans and mortgage facilities at an interest rate of 3% per year, subject to available funds and the applicable conditions.

The stated repayment periods extend to five years for car loans and 20 years for mortgages.

Mosiria’s salary and support for street children

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the attention surrounding his earnings, Mosiria has declined to reveal the exact amount he received each month.

He has previously described his salary as sufficient for his needs and said he donates 10% of his earnings to support street children.

His charitable activities have been a prominent part of his public profile, particularly his efforts to assist vulnerable children in Nairobi.