DP Kindiki, Speaker Kingi and Kang’ata among lawyers eyeing Senior Council rank

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi lead a list of prominent legal minds seeking to be considered for the prestigious rank.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi are among 146 lawyers who have submitted their applications to be considered for the rank of Senior Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of prominent Kenyans from the political circles, academia, constitutional lawyers, human-rights defenders and courtroom litigators have expressed an interest into the exclusive and prestigious club which recognises excellence and great service to the legal profession.

Prof Kindiki, listed at position 116, leads a list of top names eyeing the rank, the others being veteran lawyer John Khaminwa, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, ex-Deputy Chiefs Justice Nancy Baraza and former presidential candidate Dr Ekuru Aukot.

Human rights defender and ex-MP Gitobu Imanyara, Solicitor-General Shadrack Mose, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei and former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende are among other prominent applicants.

Kindiki, who has an extensive academic and public service background, is hoping to land the rank having served as a professor of international law at both the University of Nairobi and Moi University while also representing President William Ruto at the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prominent Kenyan lawyers on the list

Before becoming Deputy President in November 2024, Kindiki had been serving as Interior Cabinet Secretary. He was appointed to the Cabinet after serving as the Senator of Tharaka-Nithi.

Meanwhile, Senate Speaker Kingi, listed at position 105, has been in his current position since 2022 and was elected following his 10-year stint as Kilifi Governor. Kingi had previously served as Magarini MP and assistant Minister.

Meanwhile, Marende, at position 15 on the list, presided over the 10th Parliament between 2008 and 2013 during a delicate period following the 2007 post-election violence that gave birth to the Grand Coalition government as well as the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

Kang’ata is listed at 134 and comes in with a political background, having served as Murang’a Senator before his election as Governor in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Aukot, listed at position 100, was part of the Committee of Experts that drafted the 2010 Constitution and is also a human rights defender who ran for president in 2017 and also championed for reforms, including an unsuccessful constitutional amendment, known as Punguza Mzingo which sought to change Kenya’s governance structures.

How Senior Councils are selected

The list also includes prominent city lawyers such as Prof Ben Sihanya, Julie Soweto, Donald Kipkorir and Danson Omari.

From the list, Dr Khaminwa, listed at position two this time, has previously applied for the rank and missed out despite practicing law for nearly five decades, majoring in human-rights litigation, constitutional cases and defence of civil liberties.

Under Section 17 of the Advocates Act, the President may confer the rank of Senior Counsel on a person of irreproachable professional conduct who has rendered exemplary service to the legal profession and public service.

Advertisement

Advertisement