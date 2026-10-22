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Kenya's Debt to World Bank Tops Sh2 Trillion as Borrowing Strategy Shifts

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 10:26 - 22 October 2026
Kenya's Debt to World Bank Tops Sh2 Trillion as Borrowing Strategy Shifts
Kenya's Debt to World Bank Tops Sh2 Trillion as Borrowing Strategy Shifts (Image: Files)
Kenya’s World Bank debt has crossed a major milestone under President William Ruto’s administration, raising fresh questions about the mounting repayment pressure.
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Kenya’s debt obligations to the World Bank have crossed the Sh2 trillion threshold for the first time, highlighting the state's strategic pivot toward cheaper concessional borrowing and targeted Eurobond issuances under President William Ruto’s administration.

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Latest statistics from the National Treasury reveal that outstanding liabilities to the Washington-based lender reached Sh2.045 trillion by the close of June 2026.

Since taking the helm in September 2022, President Ruto’s government has accumulated an additional Sh556 billion from the institution.

A Pivot to Concessional Credit

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World Bank Group
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The surge reflects Nairobi’s deliberate transition toward development finance institutions amid volatile and expensive global capital markets.

As financial engagements with Beijing and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) scale down, Kenya has deepened its reliance on the World Bank, projecting annual inflows of roughly Sh170.5 billion across each of the next four fiscal cycles.

Unlike commercial paper, concessional packages offer extended maturities and lower interest rates. This structure provides critical breathing room for an exchequer where debt-servicing obligations consume nearly half of regular tax receipts.

In turn, the expanding portfolio cements the World Bank’s position as a major influence on domestic fiscal and economic policy.

In contrast, exposure to the IMF declined by Sh36.19 billion over the year to June, settling at Sh442.5 billion after Kenya excluded IMF funding from its recent budget following stalled negotiations.

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Bilateral debt owed to China also contracted, dropping from Sh653 billion to Sh616 billion. While IMF facilities carried strict austerity benchmarks, including aggressive revenue targets and state enterprise reforms, World Bank development loans generally feature longer horizons and less immediate structural conditions.

Concentration of External Liabilities

Under the current administration, World Bank credit has expanded by Sh555 billion, while Eurobond liabilities rose by Sh505 billion. The World Bank now represents 66.9 per cent of the country’s entire multilateral debt portfolio.

Kenya’s external debt stock remains heavily consolidated among four primary sources: the World Bank, Eurobond investors, China, and the African Development Bank (AfDB). Together, they hold Sh4.59 trillion, representing 79.3 per cent of total foreign commitments.

To navigate maturing obligations, the government tapped international markets in February 2026, securing $2.25 billion through a dual-tranche Eurobond.

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The capital was deployed to manage debt repayment schedules, including buybacks of up to $150 million and $350 million on notes maturing in 2028 and 2032, respectively.

Escalating Debt-Servicing Pressures

Mbadi John Ng'ongo is a Kenyan politician who has been serving as the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning since August 8, 2024 (Image: Files)
Mbadi John Ng'ongo is a Kenyan politician who has been serving as the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning since August 8, 2024 (Image: Files)

Overall external debt increased 5.6 per cent year-on-year to Sh5.79 trillion by June 2026, though its share in the total public debt stock contracted slightly to 44.1 per cent from 46.5 per cent in June 2025.

“This reflects the government’s continued implementation of the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy, which prioritises domestic financing while seeking to maintain a sustainable and prudent public debt portfolio,” the Treasury stated.

Despite the tilt toward the domestic market, fiscal vulnerabilities persist. Total debt-servicing costs are estimated to reach Sh2.3 trillion in the current financial year, with foreign debt accounting for over 35 per cent of the bill.

The projected repayment load consumes nearly 80 per cent of projected ordinary revenues for the period ending June 2027, severely curtailing the government's budgetary room for development spending.

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