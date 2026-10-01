Tax Reforms: World Bank sees Sh194.6 billion investment potential in Kenya

The World Bank, with HQs in Washington DC functions as a global cooperative of 189 member countries with the core mission of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity on a livable planet (Image: Files)

The World Bank, with HQs in Washington DC functions as a global cooperative of 189 member countries with the core mission of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity on a livable planet (Image: Files)

The World Bank is calling for targeted tax and regulatory changes that it says could unlock Sh194.6 billion in private investment and about 80,000 jobs across fruit processing, medical manufacturing and coastal tourism.

Kenya's tax debate is often framed around how much more businesses and households should pay.

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The World Bank's latest proposals put the emphasis on how tax rules can make it easier for businesses to invest.

In a new assessment, the lender says targeted reforms could unlock Sh194.6 billion in investment and approximately 80,000 jobs across three areas - fruit processing, medical consumables and coastal tourism.

The recommendations include changes to VAT treatment and the removal of overlapping regulatory requirements.

The World Bank says delayed VAT refunds are tying up working capital for horticulture businesses (Image: Files)

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The VAT problem

One of the biggest proposals concerns fruit-processing equipment.

The World Bank says delayed VAT refunds are tying up working capital for horticulture businesses.

A processor that imports machinery may have to pay VAT upfront and then wait for the tax refund, leaving money locked up that could otherwise finance operations or expansion.

The lender wants Kenya to introduce a VAT deferment regime for qualifying fruit-processing equipment through an amendment to the Finance Act.

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Under such a system, eligible businesses would defer payment of import VAT on qualifying capital goods rather than paying the tax immediately at the border.

The World Bank estimates this particular intervention could unlock Sh21.7 billion in investment and 36,000 jobs.

Medical manufacturing

The second major opportunity is local production of medical consumables.

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The World Bank estimates that Kenya could attract Sh103.8 billion in investment and about 33,000 jobs by addressing overlapping certification requirements affecting locally manufactured medical products.

The products cited include surgical scalpel handles, hospital beds, surgical masks, disposable gloves and cotton swabs.

The issue is not simply the tax rate.

The lender points to regulatory duplication involving agencies including the Pharmacy and Poisons Board and Kenya Bureau of Standards.

Reducing unnecessary overlap could lower the cost and time involved in bringing locally manufactured medical products to market.

The World Bank estimates targeted reforms could unlock another Sh46.7 billion in investment and 14,000 jobs in the tourism sector (Image: Files)

Tourism gets another Sh46.7bn

The third component is the coastal tourism sector.

The World Bank estimates targeted reforms could unlock another Sh46.7 billion in investment and 14,000 jobs in the tourism sector.

Together, the three sectors represent a significant potential investment pipeline, although the figures are World Bank estimates of what could be unlocked by reforms, not money already committed to Kenya.

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Tax policy

Kenya has been trying to widen its tax base while improving the investment environment.

Its Medium-Term Revenue Strategy has targeted higher revenue collection and greater tax compliance, while also seeking to encourage investment and reduce distortions in the tax system.

The latest World Bank recommendations fit into that wider debate.

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Rather than simply cutting taxes across the board, the proposals target specific bottlenecks:

Cash tied up in VAT refunds, overlapping product certification and barriers affecting investment in tourism.

For the Treasury, however, VAT deferment also raises a practical question:

How much relief can be given to investors without weakening cash flows into the Exchequer?

The World Bank's proposal is therefore not a call to abandon taxation.

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It is an argument for changing when taxes are collected and how regulation is applied where those rules may be discouraging investment.

For businesses, the potential prize is lower friction.