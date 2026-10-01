At JKIA, KRA Customs operate on a dual-channel system where passengers with nothing to declare use the Green Channel, while those carrying commercial items or goods exceeding personal limits must use the Red Channel (Image: Files)

At JKIA, KRA Customs operate on a dual-channel system where passengers with nothing to declare use the Green Channel, while those carrying commercial items or goods exceeding personal limits must use the Red Channel (Image: Files)

Customs Duty: How KRA charges tax on goods brought into Kenya

A Sh8.2 million consignment of undeclared iPhones intercepted at JKIA has renewed attention on Kenya’s customs rules. From the US$500 passenger allowance to import duty, VAT and declaration requirements, here is how the system works.

Kenya's customs rules can become expensive very quickly when goods brought into the country are treated as commercial imports rather than personal effects.

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That issue came into focus on October 1 after KRA intercepted 40 iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max devices worth about Sh8.2 million at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The passenger had reportedly arrived from Dubai and told officers he was carrying the phones on behalf of another person.

When does personal luggage become a taxable import?

Customs officers use sniffer dogs to examine flagged luggage at JKIA, Nairobi (Image: Files)

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The US$500 passenger allowance

KRA provides a US$500 allowance for qualifying goods imported by passengers for personal or household use.

But the allowance is not a blanket exemption covering anything a traveller carries through an airport.

KRA's customs guidance distinguishes between personal effects and goods intended for commercial purposes.

Goods exceeding applicable passenger allowances can become subject to customs taxes and declaration requirements.

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A traveller returning with one personal phone is therefore in a very different position from someone arriving with dozens of new phones intended for resale.

What taxes can KRA charge?

There is no single customs rate that applies to every imported product.

Depending on the type of goods, an importer may face several charges, including import duty, VAT, excise duty and the Import Declaration Fee (IDF), among other applicable levies.

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The rate depends on the product's tariff classification under the East African Community Common External Tariff (CET) and the applicable Kenyan tax laws.

KRA generally determines the value of imported goods using the customs valuation rules under the East African Community Customs Management Act.

The customs value can include the transaction value of the goods and certain costs associated with getting them to Kenya.

That means two products with very different prices or classifications will not necessarily attract the same amount of tax.

KRA Customs allows items for personal use or gifts up to a value of Ksh 260,000 (approximately $2,000 USD) completely duty-free (Image: Files)

Personal luggage versus commercial goods

Personal effects are items reasonably required for the traveller's personal use during their journey or stay.

Commercial quantities, goods intended for resale and merchandise carried on behalf of another person can trigger a different customs treatment.

KRA requires passengers carrying dutiable or restricted goods to make the appropriate declaration.

At airports, travellers who have goods to declare should use the Red Channel rather than assuming their luggage qualifies for duty-free treatment.

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Phones and electronics

Mobile phones and other electronic devices have additional documentation requirements.

KRA requires import declarations for mobile devices to include information such as quantities, descriptions and IMEI numbers.

Passengers entering Kenya are also required to declare mobile devices intended for use during their stay through the relevant passenger declaration process.

For businesses importing electronics commercially, KRA requires supporting documents including commercial invoices and other relevant import documentation.

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What happens if you don't declare?

Failing to declare goods does not make them duty-free.

Customs officers can detain goods suspected of being improperly declared or concealed while determining their status and the applicable taxes or penalties.

The consequences can extend beyond paying the tax that would originally have been due.

Customs offences under the East African Community Customs Management Act can attract fines, forfeiture of goods and, depending on the offence, criminal prosecution.

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KRA has also repeatedly warned travellers against carrying packages for other people without establishing what they contain and whether they comply with Kenyan customs requirements.

The JKIA iPhone case demonstrates why.

A traveller may not own the goods, but that does not automatically remove the responsibility to present them properly to Customs.

How to avoid a customs problem

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For travellers, the safest approach is straightforward: declare goods when in doubt.

Keep invoices and receipts for high-value purchases.

Do not assume that carrying an item in personal luggage makes it a personal effect.

If you are bringing multiple identical products, especially for resale or on behalf of another person, expect Customs to treat the consignment differently from ordinary luggage.

And if you are importing goods commercially, use the proper customs clearance process.

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Kenya's customs system is ultimately designed to establish three things: