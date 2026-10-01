How whisky is finding new place in Kenya’s evolving gastronomy scene

The growing popularity of live-fire cooking is bringing together Kenyan cuisine, premium whisky and destination hospitality in new dining experiences.

The growing popularity of live-fire cooking is changing how diners experience food in Kenya, with chefs and grill masters increasingly combining traditional grilling techniques with premium ingredients, whisky pairings and destination hospitality.

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Over the weekend, the trend was on display at Kasa Pombo in Shimoni, Kwale County, where Kenyan grill duo BBQ Bandits hosted Moto wa Bahari, an elevated barbecue dining experience that brought together flame-grilled seafood and meats, premium whisky and a coastal setting.

The experience formed part of a broader shift in gastronomy, where dining is increasingly centred not only on the food served but also on preparation, presentation, setting and interaction between chefs and guests.

A picture of a man grilling some meat

Live-fire cooking moves into elevated dining

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Live cooking and grilling stations have increasingly become part of dining experiences, allowing guests to watch food being prepared over an open flame while experiencing the aromas and sounds associated with grilling.

While barbecue has traditionally been associated with casual gatherings and outdoor cooking, the concept has increasingly found space within more sophisticated dining environments.

Kenya already has a strong culture of grilling, making the transition particularly relevant locally. What is changing is the way familiar dishes and techniques are presented, with higher-quality ingredients, specialised techniques, considered pairings and curated settings becoming part of the experience.

At Moto wa Bahari, BBQ Bandits brought this approach to the Kenyan Coast, preparing smoked and flame-grilled seafood and meats for guests who travelled from different parts of the country.

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How whisky is entering the dining experience

Whisky has traditionally been consumed before or after meals, with the ritual often centred on the pour, the glass and the time taken to savour the drink.

Its role in gastronomy is now expanding, with chefs and mixologists exploring how different whisky flavour profiles can complement food and beverages.

Depending on the expression, whisky can carry notes associated with fruits, honey, vanilla, caramel, spices, nuts and oak. These characteristics can be incorporated into marinades, glazes, sauces, desserts, cocktails and food pairings.

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At the coastal experience, The Singleton featured across the weekend, with its 18-Year-Old expression served for guests to sip and savour.

The 12- and 15-Year-Old expressions were also featured in signature cocktails, while BBQ Bandits incorporated select whisky into sauces and accompaniments served with the food.

The approach reflects an increasingly deliberate attempt to treat whisky as part of the meal rather than simply a drink served alongside it.

From a meal to a destination experience

For some diners, the attraction extends beyond the menu to include the location, atmosphere, preparation techniques, interaction with chefs and activities surrounding the meal.

That was the approach at Kasa Pombo, where the Moto wa Bahari experience combined the dining programme with a two-night stay at the coastal property.

Guests also took part in sunset cruises and dolphin-sighting activities before a brunch during the weekend.

The combination of food, accommodation and coastal activities positioned the experience as a destination occasion rather than a standalone meal.

Meat grilling.(Image: Canva)

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Kenyan flavours meet premium dining

The development also highlights how familiar Kenyan food traditions can be incorporated into contemporary gastronomy without losing their connection to local culture.

Grilling is already deeply embedded in Kenyan food culture, but the growing interest in elevated barbecue experiences is introducing new ways of presenting the familiar cooking method.

At the same time, premium spirits are being explored for their potential to add different flavour dimensions to food and cocktails.

The result is a dining format that brings together live-fire cooking, Kenyan culinary traditions, premium whisky and destination hospitality.

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