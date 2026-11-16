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Harambee Stars suffer transport snag as team bus malfunctions after training for South Africa clash

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:37 - 16 November 2026
Harambee Stars in training. Image: FKF Media
Harambee Stars players were stranded briefly at Nyayo Stadium after their team bus developed mechanical issues after training for their upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifier.
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Kenya’s preparations for their crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D encounter against South Africa suffered a minor setback on Sunday after the team bus broke down at Nyayo National Stadium.

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Following the conclusion of their tactical and recovery drills ahead of Tuesday's showdown, the Harambee Stars squad boarded their designated white team bus to return to camp. However, mechanical trouble prevented the vehicle from starting, leaving players and technical staff stranded on the stadium grounds.

Photographs from the scene showed the squad passing the time outside the venue while waiting for technicians to address the fault. Several players browsed their smartphones, while others gathered in small groups to converse as efforts were made to get the vehicle roadworthy again.

Off-Pitch drama follows reverse fixture

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The transport hitch adds to a whirlwind few days following the first-leg encounter which ended 2-2 Johannesburg on Friday. The South African contingent arrived in Nairobi shortly after Friday’s fixture, while the Kenyan squad returned in two separate groups.

The arrivals triggered widespread banter across social media, with fans trading jibes regarding airport infrastructure and the pitch conditions expected for the reverse fixture. Sunday's vehicle breakdown quickly provided further fodder for online discussion ahead of the pivotal clash.

Despite the off-field chatter, South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane expressed contentment with the local conditions in Nairobi, noting that the favourable weather leaves Bafana Bafana with no excuses heading into Tuesday's match.

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