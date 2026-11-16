Harambee Stars suffer transport snag as team bus malfunctions after training for South Africa clash

Harambee Stars players were stranded briefly at Nyayo Stadium after their team bus developed mechanical issues after training for their upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifier.

Kenya’s preparations for their crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D encounter against South Africa suffered a minor setback on Sunday after the team bus broke down at Nyayo National Stadium.

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Following the conclusion of their tactical and recovery drills ahead of Tuesday's showdown, the Harambee Stars squad boarded their designated white team bus to return to camp. However, mechanical trouble prevented the vehicle from starting, leaving players and technical staff stranded on the stadium grounds.

Photographs from the scene showed the squad passing the time outside the venue while waiting for technicians to address the fault. Several players browsed their smartphones, while others gathered in small groups to converse as efforts were made to get the vehicle roadworthy again.

Off-Pitch drama follows reverse fixture

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Harambee Stars players are still at Nyayo Stadium after training as the team bus that was supposed to take them back to the hotel developed mechanical problems and failed to start. https://t.co/lRlBoogWVA — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) November 15, 2026

The transport hitch adds to a whirlwind few days following the first-leg encounter which ended 2-2 Johannesburg on Friday. The South African contingent arrived in Nairobi shortly after Friday’s fixture, while the Kenyan squad returned in two separate groups.

The arrivals triggered widespread banter across social media, with fans trading jibes regarding airport infrastructure and the pitch conditions expected for the reverse fixture. Sunday's vehicle breakdown quickly provided further fodder for online discussion ahead of the pivotal clash.