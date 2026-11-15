Hand of God Cathedral: Inside World's Largest 120,000-Seater, Sh4 Billion Church in Nigeria

The Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria.

The Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria.

Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria seats 120,000, has five wings, 400 toilets and a hand-shaped design, and is valued at about KSh4.4 billion.

On the edge of Port Harcourt, Nigeria's oil-industry hub in the Niger Delta, a cathedral shaped like an open hand has just opened its doors.

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Its five wings stretch out from a central hall that can reportedly seat 120,000 people, which several outlets say makes it the largest church auditorium in the world.

The Hand of God Cathedral was dedicated on Friday, November 6, 2026, in Igwuruta, along the Port Harcourt International Airport Road in Rivers State.

The Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria.

It belongs to Salvation Ministries, a Pentecostal church founded in the city in 1997 by Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

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Pastor David Ibiyeomie

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, one of Nigeria's best-known evangelical leaders, led the ceremony.

Nigerian media reported that Oyedepo flew into Port Harcourt by private jet on the evening of November 5.

The Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria.

Ibiyeomie and a delegation of ministers received him, and the group travelled by motorcade to the cathedral complex, where church leaders welcomed them with applause.

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The dedication was set for 10am the next day, and Salvation Ministries invited believers from across Nigeria and beyond to attend.

The event drew heavy reaction online. Nigerians reportedly flooded social media, expressing excitement about the occasion and the bond between the two church leaders.

Construction of Africa’s largest church has just been completed. Known as The Hand of God Cathedral, the facility comfortably seats 120,000 worshippers and was funded entirely without loans, government support or foreign aid, Weuh!! https://t.co/WlQHygTq8a — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) November 13, 2026

Footage of Oyedepo's farewell to the clerics before he left Port Harcourt later went viral.

He has also attended the dedication of Pastor Komaiya's Master City Dreamland and was reported to have commended both pastors for their contribution to Christian ministry.

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From a 40,000-seat plan to 120,000

Construction began in 2010, when the design was for about 40,000 worshippers, according to Nigerian media.

The Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria.

The plan grew with the congregation. By January 2022, the church had reportedly moved its Sunday services to the site while work continued around it.

Salvation Ministries began in 1997 as a small congregation and has since grown into one of the country's best-known Pentecostal churches.

Ibiyeomie also reaches viewers through a television programme, Hour of Salvation, which began on the Nigerian Television Authority in Port Harcourt.

The cathedral is the product of that growth, and 16 years of building work separate the first plan from the finished hall.

A building shaped like an open hand

The cathedral has eight floors and five wings. Its design, modelled on an open hand, is said to represent divine covering and grace.

The Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria.

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Nigerian media put its size at about 56,000 square metres, although published measurements differ. Reports describe it as the church's principal place of worship.

The 120,000 figure is the reported seating capacity, not the number of people who attended the dedication. The distinction matters, because capacity figures for large worship centres are usually supplied by the churches themselves.

Where it ranks

A 2026 ranking of church auditoriums by seating capacity, published by Nigerian media, places the cathedral first. It puts it ahead of Oyedepo's Ark, which is reported to seat about 109,000.

The same ranking lists the City of Wonders, run by Champions Royal Assembly, at 80,000 seats, and says Nigeria holds seven of the top ten places.

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These rankings rely on reported capacities and not independent audits, so the title of 'world's largest church' should be read in that light.

A multimillion-dollar valuation

One Nigerian outlet values the cathedral at ₦46 billion, which is about $34 million at the official exchange rate of roughly ₦1,350 to the dollar.

Salvation Ministries has not confirmed the figure in the reports reviewed, and a valuation is not the same as a confirmed construction cost.

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Ibiyeomie said the project was completed without bank loans, foreign aid or debt, and that church members and supporters paid for it. That claim has not been independently verified.

A debate over priorities

The scale of the project has divided opinion in a country where many people live in poverty.

Critics said the money could have gone towards helping people start businesses or improving daily life.