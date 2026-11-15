Advertisement

Hand of God Cathedral: Inside World's Largest 120,000-Seater, Sh4 Billion Church in Nigeria

Tunoi Kevin 18:09 - 15 November 2026
The Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria.
Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria seats 120,000, has five wings, 400 toilets and a hand-shaped design, and is valued at about KSh4.4 billion.
Advertisement

On the edge of Port Harcourt, Nigeria's oil-industry hub in the Niger Delta, a cathedral shaped like an open hand has just opened its doors.

Advertisement

Its five wings stretch out from a central hall that can reportedly seat 120,000 people, which several outlets say makes it the largest church auditorium in the world.

The Hand of God Cathedral was dedicated on Friday, November 6, 2026, in Igwuruta, along the Port Harcourt International Airport Road in Rivers State.

The Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria.
The Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria.

It belongs to Salvation Ministries, a Pentecostal church founded in the city in 1997 by Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

Advertisement
Pastor David Ibiyeomie
Pastor David Ibiyeomie

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, one of Nigeria's best-known evangelical leaders, led the ceremony.

Nigerian media reported that Oyedepo flew into Port Harcourt by private jet on the evening of November 5.

The Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria.
The Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria.

Ibiyeomie and a delegation of ministers received him, and the group travelled by motorcade to the cathedral complex, where church leaders welcomed them with applause.

Advertisement

The dedication was set for 10am the next day, and Salvation Ministries invited believers from across Nigeria and beyond to attend.

The event drew heavy reaction online. Nigerians reportedly flooded social media, expressing excitement about the occasion and the bond between the two church leaders.

Footage of Oyedepo's farewell to the clerics before he left Port Harcourt later went viral.

He has also attended the dedication of Pastor Komaiya's Master City Dreamland and was reported to have commended both pastors for their contribution to Christian ministry.

Advertisement

From a 40,000-seat plan to 120,000

Construction began in 2010, when the design was for about 40,000 worshippers, according to Nigerian media.

The Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria.
The Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria.

The plan grew with the congregation. By January 2022, the church had reportedly moved its Sunday services to the site while work continued around it.

Salvation Ministries began in 1997 as a small congregation and has since grown into one of the country's best-known Pentecostal churches.

Ibiyeomie also reaches viewers through a television programme, Hour of Salvation, which began on the Nigerian Television Authority in Port Harcourt.

The cathedral is the product of that growth, and 16 years of building work separate the first plan from the finished hall.

A building shaped like an open hand

The cathedral has eight floors and five wings. Its design, modelled on an open hand, is said to represent divine covering and grace.

The Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria.
The Hand of God Cathedral in Nigeria.
Advertisement

Nigerian media put its size at about 56,000 square metres, although published measurements differ. Reports describe it as the church's principal place of worship.

The 120,000 figure is the reported seating capacity, not the number of people who attended the dedication. The distinction matters, because capacity figures for large worship centres are usually supplied by the churches themselves.

Where it ranks

A 2026 ranking of church auditoriums by seating capacity, published by Nigerian media, places the cathedral first. It puts it ahead of Oyedepo's Ark, which is reported to seat about 109,000.

The same ranking lists the City of Wonders, run by Champions Royal Assembly, at 80,000 seats, and says Nigeria holds seven of the top ten places.

Advertisement

These rankings rely on reported capacities and not independent audits, so the title of 'world's largest church' should be read in that light.

A multimillion-dollar valuation

One Nigerian outlet values the cathedral at ₦46 billion, which is about $34 million at the official exchange rate of roughly ₦1,350 to the dollar.

Salvation Ministries has not confirmed the figure in the reports reviewed, and a valuation is not the same as a confirmed construction cost.

Advertisement

Ibiyeomie said the project was completed without bank loans, foreign aid or debt, and that church members and supporters paid for it. That claim has not been independently verified.

A debate over priorities

The scale of the project has divided opinion in a country where many people live in poverty.

Critics said the money could have gone towards helping people start businesses or improving daily life.

Supporters said a congregation has the right to fund what it chooses, and that money given to the church is never wasted.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Hand of God Cathedral: Inside World's Largest 120,000-Seater, Sh4 Billion Church in Nigeria
News
15.11.2026
Hand of God Cathedral: Inside World's Largest 120,000-Seater, Sh4 Billion Church in Nigeria
Inside William Ruto’s Luxury Collection: Watches, Shoes & Designer Wear Worth Millions
Lifestyle
15.11.2026
Inside William Ruto’s Luxury Collection: Watches, Shoes & Designer Wear Worth Millions
Detectives bust fake KDF recruiter: Inside the ‘medical room’, equipment & samples recovered
News
15.11.2026
Detectives bust fake KDF recruiter: Inside the ‘medical room’, equipment & samples recovered
Nuru Okanga escapes death narrowly after brutal attack [Photos]
News
15.11.2026
Nuru Okanga escapes death narrowly after brutal attack [Photos]
Eric Omondi’s update on grand plans for Bryson Makokha as contributions near Sh10 million
Entertainment
15.11.2026
Eric Omondi’s update on grand plans for Bryson Makokha as contributions near Sh10 million
KDF Recruitment 2026: Full List of Venues, Dates, Requirements & How to Apply
News
15.11.2026
KDF Recruitment 2026: Full List of Venues, Dates, Requirements & How to Apply

Signing in with Google...