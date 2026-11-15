William Ruto’s wardrobe reveals his expensive taste for luxury designer brands that have turned him into a fashion icon and enthusiast.

President William Ruto has cultivated a distinctive personal style that blends traditional African fashion with luxury designer labels and high-end accessories.

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From carefully tailored suits and expensive wristwatches to premium footwear and exclusive collectables, Ruto's wardrobe and personal possessions have seen him make headlines as the case presently after he made a bold fashion statement during the wedding of his daughter, Charlene Ruto in Mwanza.

Opposition principals have been an overdrive throwing figure with Nairobi Senator Edwin Edwin Sifuna claiming that Ruto had the equivalent of a SACCO’s on him, placing the value of his what he wore during the wedding in tens of millions.

Ruto’s former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua too had his version, claiming that he called an outlet in London and established that Ruto spent 100 milllion on what he wore on Charlene’s big day.

Inside William Ruto’s Luxury Collection: Watches, Shoes & Designer Wear Worth Millions

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“I made a call kule London to inquire about the price of the suit President Ruto wore in Tanzania, and I was told it costs Sh 100 million,” Gachagua claimed.

Over the years, Ruto's public appearances have provided glimpses of some of the luxury brands and costly items associated with him, sparking curiosity about the price tags behind his fashion choices and the finer details of his personal collection.

That president owns expensive designer items and collectables is not in doubt as he has, over the years has been photographed wearing exclusive international designer brands, with some individual pieces carrying price tags running into millions of shillings.

His personal possessions offer a glimpse into his taste for quality, prestige and understated extravagance that only the super-wealthy can afford in a developing country that he leads.

Here are some luxury items in the president’s collection.

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From walking barefoot to shoes that tell tales of elegance, opulence & luxury

If shoes could talk the Ruto’s would tell tales of luxury, elegance and opulence as the president’s shoe game has been on another level.

His collection that includes Salvatore Ferragamo’s penny loafers with one reported pair valued at approximately Sh128,000.

The Italian fashion house is renowned for its premium leather craftsmanship, making the shoes a fitting addition to the President's collection of high-end accessories.

On one occasion, he was spotted wearing a pair of brown My Amor W Oxford shoes from French luxury shoe designer Christian Louboutin, valued at approximately Sh178,620.

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The president has also stepped out wearing Ferragamo Gancini Round-Toe Lace-Up Sneakers, which combine elegance, luxury and a sporty appearance and retail at around $980 (about Sh126,000).

President William Ruto wearing Ferragamo Gancini Round-Toe Lace-Up Sneakers

Ruto may have walked barefoot to school in his childhood, but with the wealth accumulated over the years in his adulthood, only the finest make it to his feet.

Expensive watches

Expensive timepieces have a large space in Ruto’s wardrobe as well as on his wrist as he has been spotted donning some of the most expensive watches.

Bulgari Octo Finissimo watch valued at Sh8.7 million and A. Lange & Söhne watch that goes for approximately Sh5 million are among the items that have graced his wrist at public events.

President William Ruto was spotted wearing a Bulgari Octo Finissimo watch.

Ruto has also been spotted wearing an antique Rolex Daytona priced at more than Sh6 million, cementing his place as a fashion enthusiast with an eye for the finer things in life.

Fashion statement in Tanzania

At the wedding of Charlene, Ruto turned heads and after stepping out in a red-and-black Egyptian hieroglyphic-inspired blazer by Italian luxury fashion house Stefano Ricci.

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This fashion item does not come cheap, with Zannetti Gents Fashion confirming that its prices starts from USD 7,000, depending on size and availability.

Ruto’s Stefano Ricci collection

Stefano Ricci is renowned for crafting exquisite and high-end fashion pieces, Ruto happens to be one of the consumers of their products, going by the number of collectables in his wardrobe, made by the fashion house.

A handmade Stefano Ricci belt worth a staggering Sh428,120 is among the items from the fashion house in his collection.

President William Ruto wearing handmade Stefano Ricci crocodile leather belt

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