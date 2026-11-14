Advertisement

Meru Man Fakes His Child's Death to Collect Burial Contributions From Church Members

Tunoi Kevin 21:10 - 14 November 2026
Well-wishers reportedly contributed a total of KSh 20,000 towards the funeral.
A man allegedly duped mourners into contributing KSh 20,000 for his child's burial, only for them to travel from Isiolo to Meru and find the child alive and playing.
Advertisement

A Meru family has been left stunned after a group of mourners arrived at its rural homestead for the burial of a child who had not died.

Advertisement

Well-wishers, who reportedly contributed a total of KSh 20,000 towards the funeral, have since been identified as the source of the story.

The mourners allegedly fell for a fundraising story staged by the family's own relative.

According to a family member identified only as Oliver, a cousin who lives in Isiolo allegedly told people in his community that his child had died.

Advertisement

Mourners hire vehicles for the journey

The mourners then reportedly hired vehicles and travelled from Isiolo to Meru, expecting to attend a burial.

When they reached the homestead, Oliver said, the family there knew nothing about it. No child had died and no burial had been planned.

A social media post about the same incident gives a similar account of events on the day. Its author, wrote that they were among the mourners.

Advertisement

The post on Facebook stated that on the morning of the burial, the man called to say the family had not left home because money was short for hiring a vehicle to carry the body. The contributors allegedly sent more money.

No body at the mortuary, Phone Switched Off

The post said that when the group arrived in Meru, the man told them to give him ten minutes, and he would come to them. Soon afterwards, they said, he switched off his phone.

The group then went to the morgue where he had said the child's body was being kept, but found no body and no record of the child's name in the bookings.

According to the author, relatives were going about their usual routines at the home where they were supposed to hold the burial, and the child they came to bury played with other children.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Meru Man Fakes His Child's Death to Collect Burial Contributions From Church Members
News
14.11.2026
Meru Man Fakes His Child's Death to Collect Burial Contributions From Church Members
Video: Tense Drama as Ledama Olekina Attempts to Grab Microphone from Senator Hezena Lemaletian During Ruto’s Speech
News
14.11.2026
Video: Tense Drama as Ledama Olekina Attempts to Grab Microphone from Senator Hezena Lemaletian During Ruto’s Speech
Iconic Kenyan Stationery Brand Unveils Refreshed Identity With Renewed Focus on Children's Dreams
News
14.11.2026
Iconic Kenyan Stationery Brand Unveils Refreshed Identity With Renewed Focus on Children's Dreams
Fuel pumps and an inset of EPRA logo
News
14.11.2026
EPRA announces new fuel prices: How gov't cushioned Kenyans from record-high prices
President Ruto Evacuated as Violent Clashes Disrupt Maa Cultural Festival in Narok
News
14.11.2026
President Ruto Evacuated as Violent Clashes Disrupt Maa Cultural Festival in Narok
4 dead, scores injured: Details of the latest construction site tragedy in Nairobi
News
14.11.2026
4 dead, scores injured: Details of the latest construction site tragedy in Nairobi

Signing in with Google...