4 dead, scores injured: Details of the latest construction site tragedy in Nairobi

Photos of the construction site where a wall collapsed, killing four people on Saturday,November 14, 2026.

Photos of the construction site where a wall collapsed, killing four people on Saturday,November 14, 2026.

Another tragedy at a construction site in Nairobi has claimed four lives, with scores injured after a wall collapsed on them on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Four people have been confirmed dead with several others injured after a wall collapsed on them at a construction site in Nairobi.

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The four were working at a construction site along Riverside Drive in Nairobi when the retaining wall that was under construction collapsed on Saturday morning.

Several people were buried in the debris during the incident which happened as workers were reporting for their daily shifts.

Rescue teams and emergency responders rushed to the scene, with workers at the site joining the rescue efforts and digging through the rubble.

The Kenya Red Cross confirmed that its emergency response teams had been deployed to the scene alongside two ambulances with rescue efforts underway.

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“A wall has collapsed in Riverside, Nairobi County. Our Red Cross Action Teams are responding, and two E-Plus ambulances are now at the scene,” Kenya Red Cross said.

Photos of the construction site where a wall collapsed, killing four people on Saturday,November 14, 2026.

Initial reports indicate that four people died in the tragedy with eleven others rushed to hospital amid concerns that the fatalities could rise.

Mosiria's appeal for help

Former Chief Officer for Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service in Nairobi County, Geoffrey Mosiria also appealed for help, noting that every second counts in the race to save human lives.

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“I am appealing to the National Government’s emergency response team to urgently dispatch a rescue team to the scene to help locate and rescue those trapped under the debris. Every second counts. Lives are at risk, and we cannot afford to waste any more time.

“We urgently need specialised rescue personnel, ambulances and emergency equipment at the scene. I appeal to all relevant national government agencies to intervene immediately and save lives. Let us put politics aside and prioritise human life,” Mosiria stated.