Paul Mackenzie: Shakahola Cult Leader Appeals 200-Year Prison Sentence over Religious Massacre

Paul Mackenzie and his co-accused have appealed their Shakahola convictions and lengthy prison sentences, with his lawyer challenging the 200-year jail term.

Convicted preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and his co-accused have moved to challenge their convictions and lengthy prison sentences over the Shakahola massacre.

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Their lawyer, Lawrence Obonyo, filed a notice of appeal at the Mombasa High Court, indicating that the group was dissatisfied with the judgment delivered by Justice Diana Kavedza-Mochache.

Obonyo also questioned the legality of Mackenzie's 200-year prison term, arguing that such a sentence was constitutionally unattainable and that life imprisonment would have been a more appropriate penalty.

Pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie is a Kenyan cult leader (Image: Files)

Speaking after the sentencing, the lawyer said the appeal was scheduled for directions on November 27, 2026.

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He added that the defence intended to address the conviction and sentencing as part of the appeal process.

Mackenzie was sentenced to a total of 200 years in prison on November 6, 2026, following his conviction over the deaths of 191 people, including 190 children and one adult, in the Shakahola Forest tragedy.

The court imposed a 100-year prison term for murders linked to starvation and another 100 years for deaths resulting from direct homicide.

The two sets of sentences were ordered to run consecutively, bringing the total to 200 years.

How Mackenzie’s Shakahola Crimes Unfolded

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The case centred on the deaths of followers of Mackenzie's Good News International Church in Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County, after they were allegedly persuaded to abandon their homes and undertake extreme fasting in preparation for what they believed was their entry into heaven.

Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Mackenzie and his associates were found guilty of murdering 190 children and one adult inside the Shakahola Forest.

During the trial, the court heard how religious teachings were used to enforce the fasting practice and prevent followers from abandoning it.

Evidence presented in court showed that guards monitored the movement of members and restricted their attempts to leave the forest.

Children were among those subjected to the practice, with evidence indicating that some were restrained, denied food and punished when they attempted to eat or escape.

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The court found Mackenzie guilty on October 19, 2026, alongside 28 co-accused persons, in connection with 191 murder victims.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge accompanied by some of his followers during a court appearance in Malindi on April 17, 2023 [Photo: AP]

His sentencing followed the conviction, with the court opting for a lengthy prison term rather than the death penalty sought by prosecutors.