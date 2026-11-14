George Ruto’s matatu christened Baba Yaga which was involved in an accident

George Ruto’s matatu christened Baba Yaga which was involved in an accident

George Ruto’s matatu involved in another accident: Here’s what we know

Following the accident, Kenyans were quick to note the matatu's growing record of incidents on the road, noting that it is the second accident involving the same matatu in less than two months.

George Ruto’s matatu, christened Baba Yaga, has once again found itself at the centre of unwanted attention after getting involved in yet another road accident, raising fresh questions about the vehicle's growing record of road mishaps.

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The flashy matatu was involved in an accident on the night of Friday, November 13, on the Ongata Rongai route, with photos of the crash going viral on social media.

Reports indicate that the flashy matatu which plies the Ongata Rongai route was engaged in a road race with another matatu christened Detroit which also plies the same route when the accident happened.

Baba Yaga is reported to have rammed into the back of Detroit, with the impact of the crash leaving the two vehicles damaged extensively.

Photos taken at the scene show the front end of the matatu badly damaged with the grille area badly smashed with some sections broken or dislodged.

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The once striking orange and black colour scheme and the distinctive custom detailing that made the matatu stand out could still be seen.

The matatu's interior also bore the brunt of the impact, with the once neatly finished black-and-white fittings left damaged and disorganised.

Several interior panels appeared displaced or broken, while sections of the black-and-white upholstery and trims were left battered.

Growing record of accidents on Kenyan roads

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Following the accidents, Kenyans were quick to note the matatu's growing record of incidents on the road amid concerns over tragic road accidents and avoidable loss of lives on Kenyan roads.

Notably, the matatu was involved in another accident in September this year, marking yet another incident involving matatus linked to George Ruto.

Passengers aboard the flashy matatu were left with injuries after it was involved in an accident on the night of September 29.

Photos and videos showed it lying in a ditch by the road amid claims that it was driving dangerously on the edge of the road, popularly referred to as overlapping, before rolling into the ditch.

George Ruto's matatu empire

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The matatu is part of a growing fleet owned by President William Ruto’s son, George Ruto.

George, who is a trained pilot, is behind a growing transport business empire which features a lineup of flashy matatus, including Mood and the yellow-themed Money Fest.

President William Ruto's son, a trained pilot with a growing reputation on Nairobi's streets, has just dropped his latest fleet of nganyas, and the city is talking.

Mood shook up Nairobi's matatu scene the moment it launched, reigniting old rivalries between crews and pulling in a fresh wave of admirers who'd never paid attention to the culture before.