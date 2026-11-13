Michael Olunga scores record-equaling goal for Harambee Stars as Benni McCarthy stops South Africa

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga joined an exclusive club with his goal against South Africa as coach Benni McCarthy denied his country victory in Johannesburg.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy frustrated his country South Africa when his team secured a point from the jaws of defeat in Johannesburg on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya fought back to draw 2-2 in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Orlando Amstel Arena in South Africa’s capital for their second point in the qualification phase.

Harambee Stars had a bad start when Amos Wanjala scored a ninth-minute own goal following a poor back pass intended for goalkeeper Byrne Omondi.

That goal gave South Africa impetus and they laid siege to Kenya's goal with Tshepang Moremi and Iqraam Ryners either missing or being kept out by Omondi from close range.

Harambee Stars given a lifeline from the spot

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya got a route back into the game in the 41st minute when Frank Odhiambo’s ball hit the arm of Thabang Matuludi and the referee pointed to the spot.

Captain Michael Olunga made no mistakes as he sent South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams the wrong way for 1-1 just before half-time.

That was a record-equaling goal for Olunga as he is now level with Gor Mahia legend William Ouma as Kenya’s all-time top scorers with 35 goals.

After the break, McCarthy took off Alwyin Tera and Adam Wilson for Alpha Onyango and Stanley Wilson and there was massive improvement in Kenya’s game compared to the first half.

Omondi foils Bafana before Mofokeng scores

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya started passing the ball confidently and causing South Africa plenty of problems but that was after Omondi had rescued them when Frank Odhiambo’s miscue left Iqraam Rayners one-on-one with him.

The Gor Mahia goalkeeper kept out a couple of attempts while Kenya also made forays into the South Africa box but failed to make the right decisions.

As McCarthy encouraged his men to push forward, Relebohile Mofokeng found himself in behind the defence before passing to Oswin Appollis as Kenya were stretched and he found Lyle Foster with a quick pass.

Foster returned to Mofokeng and the Belgian-based forward rifled an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net for 2-1 with 13 minutes to go.

Ryan Ogam steals point for Kenya at the death

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bafana Bafana were on course for a third win in a row in the qualifiers but Ryan Ogam had other ideas.

A long ball into the box was missed by defender Olwethu Makhanya and it fell to Ogam. The striker shrugged him off before firing a low shot into the bottom corner for 2-1 in the 89th minute.

It saw South Africa drop their first points in the qualifiers, although they remain top of the group with seven points from three games, while Kenya have two from as many matches.