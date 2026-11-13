Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) is the national electric utility responsible for transmitting, distributing, and retailing electricity across Kenya (Image: Files)

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) is the national electric utility responsible for transmitting, distributing, and retailing electricity across Kenya (Image: Files)

Kenya Power meter complaints: How to check your bill and report a faulty meter

From unusually high bills to defective or unauthorized meters, electricity disputes can leave households facing unexpected charges. Here is how to check your meter, challenge a bill and seek an independent review.

Kenya Power has urged consumers to obtain electricity meters and related services only through its authorised channels, warning that people posing as company employees have been selling faulty or stolen meters to unsuspecting customers.

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The warning followed separate billing disputes at the utility's Naivasha and Roysambu offices on November 11, 2026.

In Naivasha, the company said it discovered electricity being drawn through a punctured cable without passing through a meter.

In Roysambu, an inspection found an anomaly in a customer's meter, which was subsequently replaced.

The two incidents have renewed questions about electricity billing, meter accuracy and the steps consumers can take when a bill does not reflect their actual usage.

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KPLC serves over 9.6 million customers nationwide (Image: Files)

How to check your Kenya Power bill

A high electricity bill does not automatically mean that a meter is defective.

Consumption may rise because of additional appliances, increased usage, estimated readings or unpaid balances carried forward from earlier months.

Postpaid customers should begin by checking the monthly statement.

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Kenya Power bills show the electricity units consumed, previous arrears, any prepayments carried forward, statutory levies, taxes and the amount payable.

Compare the reported consumption with previous months.

Check the meter reading against the figure used on the bill and confirm that the account number corresponds to your premises.

Customers can obtain their bills through three official channels:

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USSD: Dial *977# and select postpaid services to retrieve the bill.

MyPower app: Log in and select the bill or token option.

Prepaid customers can also check their token history and meter information through the app or USSD service.

What to do when a meter appears faulty

A blank display, unusual consumption readings, a persistent error message or a meter that stops registering electricity should be reported to Kenya Power.

Customers should not open, alter, replace or attempt to repair a meter themselves.

Meter installation and replacement should be handled through the utility's authorised process.

Kenya Power has also advised customers to avoid individuals offering unofficial meter connections or replacements.

Such arrangements can expose households to faulty equipment, stolen meters, inaccurate billing and possible illegal-connection investigations.

For reading discrepancies, customers can take a clear photograph showing the meter number and reading and submit it to the utility.

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Kenya Power also allows customers to submit self-readings through the MyPower app.

Kenya Power has faced heightened public scrutiny following customer protests at its Roysambu and Naivasha offices over disputed electricity bills (Image: Files)

How to lodge a billing complaint

Customers disputing a high bill, estimated reading, missing bill or zero bill can use Kenya Power's official complaints channels.

Dial *977#, select the billing complaints option and follow the prompts for the relevant problem.

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Complaints can also be submitted through the MyPower app, the online self-service platform or a Kenya Power office.

When making a complaint, provide the account or meter number, contact details, the disputed billing period and any supporting evidence, such as previous bills or photographs of the meter reading.

Ask for a complaint reference number and keep it for follow-up.

Kenya Power's customer charter provides for free review of disputed bills.

If the bill remains unresolved after the initial review, a customer can request a meter test.

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Under the utility's published charter, monitoring of the disputed meter can run for up to 30 days, with results communicated within two weeks after the test period.

Where the test establishes that the meter is faulty, Kenya Power says it will replace the meter at its cost.

A customer who insists on replacing a meter found to be healthy may have to meet the replacement cost.

What does the law say about faulty meters?

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Section 159 of the Energy Act, 2019 provides for recalculation of electricity charges where a meter is found to be defective.

Where neither the customer nor the utility caused the defect, the licensee may calculate the reasonable amount of electricity consumed and adjust the bill for up to six months.

However, where a customer has reported a suspected defect and the utility fails to examine the meter within 30 days, the law restricts recovery of additional charges to no more than 30 days from the date the meter is established to be defective.

Where a dispute arises over the recalculation or alleged meter interference, it can be referred to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) for determination.

Where to take an unresolved complaint

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Customers who fail to obtain a satisfactory resolution from Kenya Power can lodge a complaint with EPRA through its official complaints and dispute-resolution portal.

The regulator can investigate disputes involving electricity supply, metering and billing.