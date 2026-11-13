From Cyprus to Nairobi: Celebrating Exness scholars at graduation

Exness scholars have been celebrated after hitting key milestones.

On 26 September 2026, Vincent Mbete, Swafiyah Gichuki, and Shirllie Apiyo graduated from the United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) in Nairobi, each earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Software Engineering. Among those celebrating with their families was an unexpected group of supporters: members of the Exness scholarship team who had traveled from Cyprus.

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For three years, the team had followed the scholars’ progress from a distance. Graduation day gave Zoe Efstathiou, Exness Community Project Manager, and her colleagues the chance to share the milestone in person.

The video below captures smiles and a few surprises, turning a formal graduation ceremony into something more personal: a chance to reconnect, reflect on how far the graduates had come, and look ahead to what comes next.

Three years of support, and a degree earned

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Vincent, Swafiyah and Shirllie were supported through the Exness Fintech Scholarship programme, part of Exness’ work to expand access to education. In Kenya, Exness partners with USIU-Africa to support students pursuing STEM and fintech-related programmes.

From 2023 to 2026, the scholarship covered the graduates' tuition and university fees, easing the financial pressure

From graduation to what comes next

For Vincent, graduation is both an achievement and a transition. He is now exploring internships and early-career opportunities in technology, where he hopes to build practical experience.

“Having my university fees covered made a real difference. It meant I could focus more on my studies and the work I needed to do to graduate. I'm proud of what I've achieved, but I also know there's a lot more to learn. Now I'm looking forward to gaining practical experience and putting my skills to use.”

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Shirllie is also looking towards internships and entry-level opportunities in tech. Her reflections place the milestone in a wider circle of support, including the family members who encouraged her throughout her studies.

“Graduating means a lot to me, especially knowing how much effort went into getting here. I'm grateful for the scholarship and for the encouragement I've received from my family along the way. To anyone thinking about applying, I'd say give yourself a chance. Don't assume an opportunity isn't meant for you before you've even tried.”

Swafiyah, meanwhile, is pursuing further studies in Rwanda, continuing her academic journey beyond her undergraduate degree.

Although each graduate is taking a different path, all three are moving forward with a qualification that opens doors to new opportunities. Their next steps may look different, but graduation marks a shared achievement: the transition from studying software engineering to deciding where their knowledge can take them.

From distant support to a shared celebration in person

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For Zoe, the journey to Nairobi was an opportunity to put faces and personal connections at the centre of the programme after three years of following their progress.

“For us, a scholarship begins with covering fees, but it doesn’t end there. It means staying in touch, following up, and taking a real interest in what comes next. Sharing in their pride that day was a reminder of why that matters.”

The video captures this approach in action. The team is not simply attending a ceremony; it is spending time with the graduates, meeting their families and sharing in the excitement of a milestone they have helped make possible. The surprise gifts add another personal touch, offering a tangible expression of the team’s congratulations and appreciation.

What comes after graduation

The next step for Vincent and Shirllie is finding a foothold in the technology industry. USIU-Africa’s Placement and Career Services office and Inclusion and Innovation Center can provide additional support as graduates navigate this transition.

The three graduates are part of a wider partnership between Exness and USIU-Africa that supports four Kenyan students through undergraduate and postgraduate education. Alongside the three Software Engineering graduates, Linet Kiunga is completing a master’s degree in Information Security and is expected to graduate in 2027.

The partnership in Kenya forms part of Exness’ wider commitment to education. Since 2022, Exness has supported nearly 80 scholars across seven countries, investing close to 600,000 USD in education. The programme reaches students in Cyprus, South Africa, Kenya, the British Virgin Islands, and more, focusing on STEM and fintech-related studies. Ahead lay applications, interviews, and the search for their first opportunities in technology. Graduation offered Vincent and Shirllie a moment to pause and celebrate how far they had come, with their families beside them and supporters who had travelled from Cyprus to congratulate them.