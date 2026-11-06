Shakahola Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie Sentenced to 200 Years Over 191 Murders

The High Court in Mombasa has sentenced Shakahola cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie to 200 years in prison for the murder of 191 people. The court did not hand him the death penalty requested by prosecutors.

Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie has been sentenced to 200 years in prison for the murder of 190 children and one adult in the Shakahola starvation cult tragedy.

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The High Court in Mombasa, presided over by Hon Lady Justice Diana Kavedza, handed down the sentence on Friday, November 6, 2026. It spared him the death penalty that prosecutors had pushed for.

Thu judge's ruling read in part, “Paul Mackenzie: 100 years’ imprisonment for each of the 193 counts of murder by starvation, 1 count involving an adult victim and 182 counts involving child victims, to run concurrently with one another; for the 8 murders by homicide, the aggregate sentence is 200 years in prison.”

Paul Mackenzie, 50, a Kenyan cult leader accused of ordering his followers, who were members of the Good News International Church, to starve themselves to death in Shakahola forest, alights from a police pick-up truck as he arrive at the Shanzu Law Co...

Mackenzie was sentenced to 100 years in prison for the deaths of followers who starved to death and a further 100 years for those who died through direct homicide.

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He had convinced his followers to leave their homes and settle in Shakahola Forest in eastern Kenya, claiming that fasting would bring them closer to God and prepare them for entry into heaven.

The court established that religious teachings were used to force followers to continue fasting.

Guards monitored their movements and blocked attempts to leave the forest.

Those who resisted were compelled to obey, while children were restrained, denied food and punished for attempting to eat or escape.

Mackenzie was convicted on October 19 alongside 28 co-accused on 191 counts of murder. The deaths were linked to enforced fasting in Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County.

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The Shakahola Forest incident was a cult-related tragedy an apocalyptic Christian group called the Good News International Ministries (GNIM), led by self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie (Image: Files)

How the sentence breaks down

Mackenzie was handed sentences for each of the counts of murder by starvation. One involved an adult victim, and 182 involved children. Those terms run concurrently.

He was also given 100 years for each of the eight counts of murder by direct homicide involving child victims. Those too run concurrently.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a visit to Shakahola forest on June 6, 2023

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The two sets of sentences will run consecutively, bringing his aggregate term to 200 years.

Co-accused also jailed

Two of his co-accused, each received an aggregate of 160 years.

Each was handed 80 years for the 183 starvation counts and 80 years for the eight direct homicide counts. The terms run concurrently within each category and consecutively between the two.

What prosecutors wanted

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had urged the court to sentence Mackenzie to death. It also sought life imprisonment for 27 of his co-accused, citing the gravity of their roles and the need to protect the public.

CS Kithure Kindiki with Senior Superintendent Martin Nyuguto during a visit to Shakahola, Kilifi county

The convicts played roles ranging from village elders and enforcers to cooks and grave diggers, the State argued.

Background

Mackenzie and his co-accused pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2024. One of them, Enos Amanya Ngala, later pleaded guilty to all 191 counts.

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In her judgment, Justice Diana Kavedza rejected the defence claim that the victims, all below 16 years, fasted voluntarily to death.