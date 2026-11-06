Charlene Ruto, Husband Isaya Yunge Share Passionate Kiss as Coloured Smoke Fireworks Add Pomp to Wedding
Charlene Ruto and her husband, Isaya Yunge, shared a romantic moment at their wedding in Mwanza, Tanzania, as colourful smoke fireworks filled the sky above them.
Photographers captured the newlyweds embracing on a neatly manicured lawn overlooking the water, as thick plumes of pink, yellow, green, and teal smoke spread across the sky.
In one of the striking images, the couple stood with their backs to the camera, holding each other as yellow and pink smoke trails rose above them.
The calm waters ahead provided a scenic backdrop to the moment.
Another photograph captured Yunge dipping Charlene into a kiss, with one arm stretched out in celebration.
Green smoke spread across the sky while teal trails descended behind the couple, creating a colourful backdrop for their embrace.
Coloured smoke fireworks add pomp to Charlene’s Wedding
The daytime fireworks were among the visual highlights of the wedding, with the display releasing thick clouds of coloured smoke rather than the traditional bursts of sparks.
The pink, yellow, green and teal plumes added a vibrant touch to the outdoor setting, transforming the hazy sky above the lakeside lawn into a colourful backdrop for the newlyweds.
Verified account Manifester Brand shared the photographs on Instagram.
Charlene Ruto's wedding gown
Charlene wore a long-sleeved, beaded lace wedding gown with a fitted silhouette that accentuated its elegant design.
The dress featured intricate embellishments and a dramatic sequined train that spread across the grass behind her.
She completed the bridal look with a veil, adding a traditional finish to the detailed gown.
The sweeping train was particularly striking in the photographs taken on the manicured lawn.
Yunge complemented his bride in a crisp white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers.
The contrasting colours gave him a classic formal look that matched the elegance of the occasion.
The couple’s embrace beneath the colourful smoke display offered one of the memorable visual moments from their wedding celebrations in Mwanza.
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