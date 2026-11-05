Charlene Ruto Gives Sneak Peek of Fancy Wedding Gown, Cathedral-Length Veil in Fitting with Mum Rachel Ruto
Charlene Ruto has given Kenyans a first look at her wedding gown, just days after sharing glimpses of her bridal shower.
President William Ruto's daughter showed off the dress in a garden, where she fitted it in the company of her mother and sister.
A quick reverse search online showed the gown appearing to be the "Purity" gown by fashion brand Clasikqdiane.
Gown in full bloom
The gown has a structured, classic silhouette, but the detail is where it steals the show.
Large 3D florals cover the dress from top to bottom and tumble down the skirt in layers. Each flower giving the gown depth and a rich, sculpted texture.
Cathedral veil to match
A cathedral-length veil completed the look, trailing dramatically behind the bride, carrying matching 3D petals that seemed to float across the sheer fabric.
Aunties, friends, and wedding blessings
The fitting came after an earlier family gathering held in her honour, where her mother, aunties and her mother's friends gathered around the bride-to-be.
They prayed for her, blessed her marriage and gave her gifts.
Charlene's mum, Rachael Ruto handed her a purple Bible, among other gifts that also included two genuine leather suitcases, one brown and one black, that were also on display.
"A beautiful gathering where my mother, aunties, Senges and mother's friends blessed my future marriage, prayed for me, loved on me, gifted me and guided me on how to INVEST in my life and family," she wrote.
"Thank you Mama for being my prayer warrior and biggest cheerleader all my life," she added.
The reveal follows her pastel garden bridal shower, a soft scene of blush-pink blooms, candlelight and personalised cakes.
Charlene Ruto recently gave Kenyans access to her colourful and elegant bridal shower as she prepared to walk down the aisle with her fiancé, Isaya Yunge.
A beautiful garden setting marked the outdoor celebration, with soft floral arrangements and decorations that gave the occasion a warm, feminine feel.
A large arched mirror bearing the pink inscription “Welcome to Charlene’s Bridal Shower” stood prominently at the entrance, with the bride-to-be’s name taking centre stage.
Charlene stood out in a chic, sleeveless silver-white mini dress featuring a fitted bodice and a flared skirt that fell above the knees.
The first daughter took to her social media writing, "Grateful that the amazing women I have done life with over the years chose to celebrate me in my new season."
With the gown now unveiled, attention turns to the wedding itself and to her fiancé, Isaya Yunge.
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