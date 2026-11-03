Charlene Ruto Hosts Friends to Lavish Bridal Shower Ahead of White Wedding to Isaya Yunge

A beautiful garden setting marked the outdoor celebration, with soft floral arrangements and decorations that gave the occasion a warm, feminine feel

Charlene Ruto has given Kenyans access to her colourful and elegant bridal shower as she prepares to walk down the aisle with her fiancé, Isaya Yunge.

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A beautiful garden setting marked the outdoor celebration, with soft floral arrangements and decorations that gave the occasion a warm, feminine feel.

A large arched mirror bearing the pink inscription “Welcome to Charlene’s Bridal Shower” stood prominently at the entrance, with the bride-to-be’s name taking centre stage.

Charlene stood out in a chic, sleeveless silver-white mini dress featuring a fitted bodice and a flared skirt that fell above the knees.

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The first daughter took to her social media writing, "Grateful that the amazing women I have done life with over the years chose to celebrate me in my new season."

Her outfit offered a simple yet stylish bridal look that complemented the occasion.

Her guests embraced a colourful dress code dominated by shades of pink, with different shades of blush, rose, fuchsia and coral featuring prominently.

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Some women opted for flowing dresses, while others wore fitted mini dresses, floral-print outfits and striped designs.

White and cream pieces also added variety to the colourful gathering.

In another picture, Charlene was captured sharing a light-hearted moment with her guests, with smiles and laughter filling the garden as the women celebrated together.

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The venue was transformed into an intimate outdoor party space, with a covered canopy decorated with rows of warm fairy lights running across the ceiling.

Cream-coloured macramé decorations and flowing fabric added a soft, bohemian touch to the setting.

A long dining table was equally eye-catching, featuring carefully arranged tableware, clear glassware and floral centrepieces in pink and other complementary shades.

The surrounding greenery and blooming flowers further enhanced the garden atmosphere, giving the celebration an intimate and picturesque feel.