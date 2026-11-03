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Can’t ride a bicycle as an adult? Azziad Nasenya has a problem with you

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:53 - 03 November 2026
Azziad Nasenya.
Digital creator Azziad Nasenya has explained why she is baffled by adults who cannot ride a bicycle.
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Media personality and digital creator Azziad Nasenya has sparked playful debate across social media after expressing bewilderment over adults who never learned how to cycle, sharing her thoughts during a scenic outdoor ride.

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In a clip shared with her followers, the online sensation navigated a winding red-dirt trail through a lush forest, outfitted in a matching purple activewear set and a blue protective helmet. As she pedalled along the wooded path, she humorously bantered about the physical demands of cycling as a grown-up.

The excursion soon proved challenging as the route sloped into a steep incline. Feeling the burn, Nasenya dismounted to push the bicycle up the hill, openly laughing and panting through the uphill slog.

Despite her own mid-ride exhaustion, she seized the moment to playfully call out adult viewers who lack cycling skills, questioning how they spent their youth.

Azziad questions adults who can’t cycle

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"Ati hujui kuendesha baiskeli in your adulthood. Kwani what games were you playing when you were a kid? Gosh gooosh!" she remarked directly to the camera.

She reinforced the sentiment with an on-screen caption reading: "How ow, it doesn’t even make sense."

The post highlighted Nasenya's trademark blend of physical wellness, candid self-deprecation, and everyday humour.

By showing the unglamorous side of tackling tough terrain, she gave fans an authentic glimpse into outdoor recreation while sparking lively online conversations about essential childhood milestones.

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