President Award, EACC among State Agencies announcing major recruitment and board vacancies

File image of jobseekers at a past government recruitment exercise drive in Nairobi

File image of jobseekers at a past government recruitment exercise drive in Nairobi

Several Kenyan state corporations and government agencies, including the EACC, The President’s Award – Kenya, ELDOWAS, and CHEWASCO, have announced major recruitment drives and board vacancies for November 2026.

Job seekers across Kenya have a fresh pool of employment opportunities after several state corporations, public universities and government-linked institutions announced vacancies in November 2026.

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The recruitment drive spans critical sectors including anti-corruption oversight, youth empowerment, corporate governance, and regional utility management, drawing attention from job seekers across the country.

Among the prominent entities leading this recruitment wave are the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, The President’s Award - Kenya, Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company Limited (ELDOWAS), and Chemususu Water Company Limited (CHEWASCO).

These institutions have detailed various vacant positions ranging from executive and board seats to specialized professional and administrative roles.

EACC seeks new Deputy Chief Executive Officer

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The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which has initiated a formal search for a qualified professional to fill the crucial position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is recruiting a qualified individual to fill the position of the Deputy Chief Executive officer. Detailed job descriptions and the online vacancy portal can be accessed at https://t.co/fsffFxYcuC. Deadline: November 16, 2026 https://t.co/i4m6vwajn7 — MyGov. (@MyGovKe) November 3, 2026

As a premier anti-corruption agency tasked with enforcing ethics, investigating economic crimes, and promoting integrity within the public sector, the role of the Deputy CEO is pivotal to the institutional framework of governance in Kenya.

The commission has instructed interested candidates to review detailed job descriptions and submit their applications through its dedicated online vacancy portal at integrity.go.ke. Applicants must note that the submission deadline for this position is set for November 16, 2026.

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The President’s Award Kenya opens applications for six posts

The President’s Award Kenya, an esteemed youth development program operating under the Ministry of Youth Affairs,Creative Economy and Sports has announced six vacant positions.

The agency, which challenges young people aged 14 to 24 to develop personal life skills and render community service, is looking to fill several distinct portfolios. According to the recruitment notice, the available openings include:

Principal Accountant (1 post)

Senior Office Administrator (1 post)

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Senior Programmes Officer (1 post)

Programmes Officer II (2 posts)

Accountant II (1 post)

Qualified and competent candidates seeking to build a career in youth empowerment can access detailed requirements and submit their applications via the official portal at jobs.presidentsaward.go.ke. The deadline for applications is November 17, 2026.

The President’s Award - Kenya is recruiting qualified individuals to fill six (6) vacant positions. Detailed job descriptions, requirements, and the online vacancy portal can be accessed at https://t.co/GACytDz567. Deadline: November 17, 2026. https://t.co/6Imr6Ii9kF — MyGov. (@MyGovKe) November 3, 2026

Water sector recruitment: ELDOWAS and CHEWASCO advertise key posts

The water and sanitation sector has equally rolled out expansive recruitment opportunities, focusing on both governance oversight and operational efficiency.

1. Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company Limited (ELDOWAS)

Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company Limited (ELDOWAS)

ELDOWAS has invited applications to fill six (6) vacant positions within its Board of Directors. Incorporated under the Companies Act 2015 and operating under the Water Act 2016, the utility provider serves Eldoret Municipality, Kesses, O'lessos, Chebara, and Moiben.

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The principal shareholder, the Uasin Gishu County Government, is seeking local representatives from key stakeholder groups:

Two members representing the business member organization and manufacturing community.

One local professional nominated from professional bodies.

Two representatives from different resident organizations.

One person representing persons with disability, registered with the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) or demonstrating competent youth representation.

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Interested applicants are required to obtain details via eldowas.or.ke. Applications must be hand-delivered in a plain sealed envelope marked "APPLICATION FOR BOARD OF DIRECTOR ELDOWAS" and addressed to the Selection Committee, Governor’s Office, County Government of Uasin Gishu, or emailed to cpcs@uasingishu.go.ke. The closing date for board applications is November 30, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company Limited is recruiting qualified individuals to fill six (6) vacant positions in the Board of Directors. Detailed job descriptions and the online vacancy portal can be accessed at https://t.co/4B1ryC1AXn. Deadline: November 30, 2026. https://t.co/LGUVo9rSAO — MyGov. (@MyGovKe) November 3, 2026

Chemususu Water Company Limited (CHEWASCO)

Operating from Eldama Ravine, Chemususu Water Company Limited has announced three (3) key professional positions on permanent and pensionable terms:

Financial Accountant (Scale 6): Tasked with overseeing financial statements, budgeting, and compliance.

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Administrative Assistant (Scale 5): Providing executive support and managing official correspondence.

Accounts Assistant (Scale 5): Supporting accounting operations and financial reporting.

Chemususu Water Company Limited is recruiting qualified individuals to fill three (3) vacant positions. Detailed job descriptions, requirements, and the online vacancy portal can be accessed at https://t.co/lbFSPlfc2A. Deadline: November 17, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (EAT). https://t.co/4nDHyzqASM — MyGov. (@MyGovKe) November 3, 2026