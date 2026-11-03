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Video: Kenyan Househelp Collapses, Dies While Playing Football With Employer’s Son in Saudi Arabia

Tunoi Kevin 10:06 - 03 November 2026
An ordinary playtime took a tragic turn when the woman identified as Joy suddenly collapsed.
In the video, the woman, identified as Joy, was enjoying a playful moment with the child inside their family home when she suddenly fell to the floor and began convulsing, leaving her employer scrambling to get medical assistance.
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A Kenyan househelp working in Saudi Arabia has died after collapsing while playing football with her employer’s young son.

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A video captured the sad incident, which has since gone viral.

The woman, identified as Joy, was enjoying a playful moment with the child inside their family home when she suddenly fell to the floor and began convulsing, leaving her employer scrambling to get medical assistance.

The incident reportedly happened in the family's living room, where the two had been kicking a red ball around.

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Her employer was recording their interaction and could be heard cheering them on in the background.

However, the seemingly ordinary playtime took a tragic turn when Joy suddenly collapsed in the corridor. The young boy appeared startled by the incident and moved away as his employer rushed to check on her.

Footage of the incident captured the employer repeatedly calling Joy's name as she lay on the floor, appearing to experience convulsions.

She was subsequently rushed to hospital, where doctors reportedly established that she had suffered a heart attack.

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Friend shares heartbreaking news of Kenyan woman's death

News of Joy's death left friends and members of the Kenyan community in Saudi Arabia mourning her sudden passing.

Her close friend, Ruth Kerubo, announced the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post, expressing regret over how events unfolded during the final moments before her death.

An ordinary playtime took a tragic turn when the woman identified as Joy suddenly collapsed.

Kerubo suggested that Joy might have survived had she stopped playing when she began feeling unwell and received medical attention earlier.

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"If only she said she was feeling bad and didn't insist on playing further, maybe she could have been rushed to the hospital, and she would still be alive. Rest in peace, Joy," she wrote.

Joy had travelled to Saudi Arabia in search of better economic opportunities, hoping to improve her circumstances and support her loved ones back in Kenya.

Her sudden death has left those who knew her struggling to come to terms with the loss, with her final moments during an otherwise cheerful afternoon making the tragedy particularly painful.

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