New era for KenGen:John Mosonik appointed board chairman to drive G2G 2034 growth strategy

John Kipngetich Mosonik the new Chairman of KenGen Board of Directors.

John Kipngetich Mosonik the new Chairman of KenGen Board of Directors.

John Kipngetich Mosonik has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen), following a board meeting on November 2, 2026. He succeeds Alfred Agoi Masadia.This follows KenGen's announcement of Ronoh Kibet as the incoming Chief Executive Officer, scheduled to take office on February 1, 2027.

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) has announced the appointment of Prof. Eng. John Kipngetich Mosonik as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors.

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The leadership transition, formalized during a board meeting on November 2, 2026, places the seasoned engineer and public administrator at the helm of Kenya's largest power producer.

Mosonik succeeds Alfred Agoi Masadia, who previously held the position before the transition. The announcement also closely follows KenGen's recent appointment of Ronoh Kibet as the incoming Chief Executive Officer, who is scheduled to officially assume office on February 1, 2027.

In an official notice detailing the appointment, KenGen emphasized that Mosonik’s extensive background in engineering, infrastructure development, strategic leadership, and corporate governance will be instrumental in executing the company's ambitious G2G 2034 strategy.

Kenya Electricity Generating Company building (KenGen). (Image: KenGen)

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This long-term roadmap aims to significantly strengthen KenGen's foothold in the regional energy sector, ramp up generation capacity, and expand sustainable energy solutions.

“The Board of Directors of Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) is pleased to announce the appointment of Prof. Eng. John Kipngetich Mosonik, CBS, EBS, as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, during a Board meeting held on Monday, November 2, 2026,” read part of the official corporate statement.

As board chairman, Mosonik will spearhead critical oversight responsibilities. His core mandate will involve guiding top-level business decisions, strengthening corporate governance frameworks, and prioritizing investments to accelerate clean energy production with a notable emphasis on scaling up geothermal energy capacity across the country.

Prof. Mosonik brings more than 35 years of executive-level experience spanning engineering, telecommunications, public administration, and corporate governance.

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His notable career trajectory in government includes serving as the Principal Secretary for Infrastructure from 2018 to 2022. During his tenure at the infrastructure docket, he played a central role in spearheading the development and implementation of 6,000 kilometers of rural access roads distributed across all 47 counties of Kenya.

Prior to his role as Principal Secretary, Mosonik served as the Chief Administrative Secretary within the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining during the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

His corporate leadership journey extends across multiple high-profile boardrooms. In August 2023, he joined the board of Safaricom PLC as a non-executive director, serving until 2026.

He subsequently transitioned to KenGen’s board as a non-executive director in December 2025, where he initially chaired the Strategy Committee before earning his appointment to the chairmanship.

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Beyond corporate boardrooms, Mosonik is heavily involved in academia. In January 2026, he was appointed Chancellor of Rongo University for a five-year term.

He also contributes as an Associate Professor of Business Strategy and Digital Transformation at Kenya Highlands University.

Mosonik’s leadership capabilities are underpinned by a robust academic and professional background. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Telecommunications from the University of Nairobi.

Furthering his expertise in strategic management and leadership, he obtained a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in Strategic Leadership from Northcentral University in the United States, as well as a PhD in Business Administration (Strategic Management) from Moi University in Kenya. Additionally, he holds several postgraduate qualifications in Digital Transformation, Strategic Focus, Finance, and Business Administration from globally recognized institutions.

KenGen has elected former Infrastructure PS Prof. Eng. John Kipngetich Mosonik as Board Chairman, replacing Alfred Agoi Masadia, who was appointed in December 2024: https://t.co/PggashnIz0 — Mwango Capital (@MwangoCapital) November 3, 2026

Professionally, Mosonik is widely recognized in the engineering sector. He is a esteemed Fellow of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (FIEK) and remains a fully registered member of the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).