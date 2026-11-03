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'Misplaced priorities' - Bien slams President Ruto over ‘inflated’ Talanta Stadium cost

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 10:03 - 03 November 2026
Bien has slammed President William Ruto over the cost of Talanta Stadium.
Musician Bien has criticised President William Ruto over what he feels is inflated cost of Talanta Stadium when Kenyan sportsmen continue to suffer.
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Musician Bien has hit out at President William Ruto over what he feels is poor use of public resources, especially on Talanta Stadium.

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The ultra-modern 60,000-seater stadium is set to be officially opened on January 5, 2027 when German giants Bayern Munich and Dutch powerhouses Ajax Amsterdam clash at the venue.

Talanta Stadium, which was initially budgeted for Ksh35 billion, has seen its cost rise to Ksh45.85 billion, raising questions over what led to the extra cost of Ksh10.85 billion.

Bien questions huge cost of Talanta

The iconic Talanta Sports City Stadium
The iconic Talanta Sports City Stadium
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While he is not against the stadium, Bien is questioning the huge cost of the project and feels the government should be using resources well, especially at a time the Kenyan sports sector is struggling financially.

“Talanta Stadium is an asset that belongs to the country and the problem is not the asset itself, the problem is the inflated price at which it was made,” Bien said on the Obinna Show.

“That money, could have been used differently. People are not hating a stadium being built, people are asking that you are building this grand stadium so that you are remembered with it while the Sports Ministry isn’t taking care of the sports elite.

“So, it is a misplaced priority thing. It is not that we don’t want Talanta Stadium; we want our footballers to be paid their allowances, we want our football league here to work.”

Musician against Bayern vs Ajax invite

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The hitmaker further questioned why Kenyan sportsmen and women are struggling to finance their trips to international competitions while the government is spending colossal sums to invite European teams to play at Talanta Stadium.

“There is a skater who was meant to go for a global competition that he always wins when he goes to but he did not get support,” he added.

“So, how do we keep on misappropriating our funds and spending billions bringing Bayern here? I feel like there, there is a disconnect.

“Once Ruto is out of office, that stadium will be used by Kenyans. We will do concerts and other things there but at what cost?” he posed.

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