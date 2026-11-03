Ruto, Uhuru Mourn Death of former Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki
President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta have mourned the death of former Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki.
The leaders showered praise on Kihara, who also served as the former president of the Court of Appeal.
Ruto, in his message of condolences to the family and the law fraternity, noted that Kariuki was a dedicated public servant and a distinguished law practitioner.
Chief Justice Martha Koome also led the judiciary in mourning the former Attorney General
“We shall remember Justice Kihara as an accomplished jurist and dedicated public servant, who made an invaluable contribution to the development and strengthening of Kenya’s legal and judicial institutions,” the president posted on social media.
He added, “His distinguished service included his role as the founding director of the Judiciary Training Institute, where he helped shape the professional development of Kenya's judicial officers.”
I have learnt with deep sadness of the passing of Hon Justice (retired) Paul Kariuki Kihara, former Attorney-General of Kenya and former President of the Court of Appeal. We shall remember Justice Kihara as an accomplished jurist and dedicated public servant, who made an invaluable contribution to the development and strengthening of Kenya’s legal and judicial institutions. His distinguished service included his role as the founding director of the Judiciary Training Institute, where he helped shape the professional development of Kenya's judicial officers. On my behalf and on behalf of the people of Kenya, I convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. We stand with them in mourning this great loss and honouring a life of distinguished service to our nation. May the Almighty God grant his family strength, comfort and peace during this difficult time.— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 3, 2026
Uhuru in his message mourned Hon. Justice Paul Kihara, “as a renowned judge and dedicated public servant whose long and successful career as Attorney General and President of the Court of Appeal left an indelible mark on Kenya's judicial and public institutions. He served as Attorney General from 2018 to 2022 in President Kenyatta's government.”
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has conveyed his condolences to the family, friends, and well-wishers of the late Hon. Justice (Rtd) Paul Kihara Kariuki, EGH, following his untimely demise. The former Head of State mourned Hon. Justice Paul Kihara as a renowned judge and dedicated public servant whose long and successful career as Attorney General and President of the Court of Appeal left an indelible mark on Kenya's judicial and public institutions. He served as Attorney General from 2018 to 2022 in President Kenyatta's government. In his tribute, Kenyatta prayed for peace, strength, and comfort for the bereaved family during this period of grief.— Office of the 4th President of Kenya. (@4thPresidentKE) November 3, 2026
Other leaders including Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen condoled with the family on the demise of Kariuki.
"Justice Kariuki, who also served as President of the Court of Appeal, among other distinguished roles, was an accomplished lawyer who contributed immensely to our judicial institutions," wrote Murkomen.
My deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and the entire legal fraternity following the passing of former Attorney General Justice (Rtd) Paul Kihara Kariuki. Justice Kariuki, who also served as President of the Court of Appeal, among other distinguished roles, was an accomplished lawyer who contributed immensely to our judicial institutions. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time of mourning. May his soul rest in eternal peace.— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) November 3, 2026
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