Ruto, Uhuru Mourn Death of former Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki

I have learnt with deep sadness of the passing of Hon Justice (retired) Paul Kariuki Kihara, former Attorney-General of Kenya and former President of the Court of Appeal. We shall remember Justice Kihara as an accomplished jurist and dedicated public servant, who made an invaluable contribution to the development and strengthening of Kenya’s legal and judicial institutions. His distinguished service included his role as the founding director of the Judiciary Training Institute, where he helped shape the professional development of Kenya's judicial officers. On my behalf and on behalf of the people of Kenya, I convey our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. We stand with them in mourning this great loss and honouring a life of distinguished service to our nation. May the Almighty God grant his family strength, comfort and peace during this difficult time.