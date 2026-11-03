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Ruto, Uhuru Mourn Death of former Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki

Tunoi Kevin 10:33 - 03 November 2026
Former Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki died aged 72.
President William Ruto and Uhuru Kenyatta showered praise on Kihara, who also served as the former president of the Court of Appeal.
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President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta have mourned the death of former Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki.

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The leaders showered praise on Kihara, who also served as the former president of the Court of Appeal.

Ruto, in his message of condolences to the family and the law fraternity, noted that Kariuki was a dedicated public servant and a distinguished law practitioner.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also led the judiciary in mourning the former Attorney General

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“We shall remember Justice Kihara as an accomplished jurist and dedicated public servant, who made an invaluable contribution to the development and strengthening of Kenya’s legal and judicial institutions,” the president posted on social media.

He added, “His distinguished service included his role as the founding director of the Judiciary Training Institute, where he helped shape the professional development of Kenya's judicial officers.”

Uhuru in his message mourned Hon. Justice Paul Kihara, “as a renowned judge and dedicated public servant whose long and successful career as Attorney General and President of the Court of Appeal left an indelible mark on Kenya's judicial and public institutions. He served as Attorney General from 2018 to 2022 in President Kenyatta's government.”

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Other leaders including Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen condoled with the family on the demise of Kariuki.

"Justice Kariuki, who also served as President of the Court of Appeal, among other distinguished roles, was an accomplished lawyer who contributed immensely to our judicial institutions," wrote Murkomen.

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