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Is Yvonne Okwara relocating to London? Ex-Citizen TV presenter responds

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 10:59 - 03 November 2026
Yvonne Okwara.
Former Citizen TV presenter Yvonne Okwara has responded to reports that she is set to move to London after landing a new job at Shuga Global.
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Media personality Yvonne Okwara has commented to reports that she will be moving to London following her new job as the Head of Investments and Partnerships at Shuga Global.

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Okwara announced on Tuesday, October 27 that she was leaving Citizen TV and quitting media altogether after 20 years in the industry and the following day, she was confirmed for her new role.

The organisation announced her appointment in a social media post, highlighting her experience in journalism, corporate communications, fundraising and government relations.

Shuga Global said Okwara would help strengthen its partnerships and identify new funding opportunities as it seeks to expand its reach and reduce its reliance on grants.

The organisation, previously known as MTV Staying Alive Foundation, rebranded in April 2026, and uses storytelling, media and youth engagement to tackle sexual health, HIV prevention and broader social challenges affecting young people.

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Okwara reacts to claims of London move

Shuga Global has had its headquarters in London and that sparked speculation that Okwara was set to relocate to the English capital but she has refuted those claims.

“I am not moving to London, though. You should stop reading the blogs," she told Tuko. "Shuga shifted its global headquarters to Nairobi; I am based here,” she added.

In her new role, Okwara is expected to draw on her knowledge of business, public policy and social impact to establish strategic relationships and mobilise resources for the organisation’s programmes.

“Her leadership will support Shuga Global’s two-decade mission of empowering young people by ensuring the organisation’s long-term sustainability,” the organisation said when confirming Okwara’s appointment.

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Okwara’s media career saw her start out as a radio presenter at Hot 96 before transitioning to TV, working at NTV, KTN and Citizen TV where she left as a senior news anchor and editor.

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